3D Food Printing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global 3D Food Printing Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global 3D Food Printing sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the 3D Food Printing industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

One of the factors limiting the growth of the market is its reduced scalability. In a 3D food printer, a simple design can take 7 minutes, but a more complex design can take up to 45 minutes. The cost of the equipment is high, and the time spent on training is also a limiting factor. The food needs to be pre-cooked, and thus expected reliability and reproducibility for these machines depend on the proper preparation of the raw materials.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Singapore University of Technology and Design scientists developed a new way to print milk-based products. Direct ink writing (DIW) print milk-based products at room temperature, all the while maintaining its temperature-sensitive nutrients.

The carbohydrate ingredient segment is anticipated to grow significantly, owing to its usage in the production of nutritious and convenience food products. The segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing demand for personalized and customized food products is propelling the demand for the 3D food printing market. Manufacturers are launching the latest innovative printers for applications such as confectionaries, chocolates, and pancakes, leading to an increased demand for the product in commercial sectors.

North America held the largest market share, and as the countries in the region to invest heavily in the healthcare sector, it allows the usage of this technology in the sector. 3D food printers offer food rich in a specific type of nutrients, and this food eases swallowing and chewing for older patients.

Key participants include TNO, Choc Edge, Byflow, 3D Systems, Natural Machines, Barilla, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, Print2taste GmbH, Beehex, and Candyfab, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global 3D Food Printing Market on the basis of 3D printer type, ingredient, industry vertical, and region:

3D Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Inkjet-based Extrusion Base Selective Laser Sintering Binder Jetting

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fruits and Vegetables Dough Proteins Dairy Products Sauces Carbohydrates Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Government Education Defense Emergency Services Commercial Bakeries Retail Stores Restaurants Confectionaries Residential



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key highlights of the report:

Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed. Executive Summary:This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors. Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global 3D Food Printing market. Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.

