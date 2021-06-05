3D Food Printing Market Size, Top Countries Data, Size, Revenue, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global 3D Food Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,015.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for 3D food printing provides several benefits such as a healthy and good environment as it helps to convert ingredients such as beet leaves, algae, or insects into delicious products. It tunes up with customer’s preferences and needs by customizing the food products.

The report also examines the impact of the key factors that influence the growth of the industry. This includes the current COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent effects on the workings of the industry. The report examines the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain of the globe along with the impact on the economic landscape of the market. The report also offers a comprehensive assessment of the current and future impact of the pandemic on the overall 3D Food Printing market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Singapore University of Technology and Design scientists developed a new way to print milk-based products. Direct ink writing (DIW) print milk-based products at room temperature, all the while maintaining its temperature-sensitive nutrients.

Material extrusion is among the most common printing process for 3D food printing, and required paste-like inputs such as mousses, purees, and other food vicious food such as chocolate ganache. In certain incidences, powdered ingredients such as sugar, protein are added to increase viscosity.

The carbohydrate ingredient segment is anticipated to grow significantly, owing to its usage in the production of nutritious and convenience food products. The segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America held the largest market share, and as the countries in the region to invest heavily in the healthcare sector, it allows the usage of this technology in the sector. 3D food printers offer food rich in a specific type of nutrients, and this food eases swallowing and chewing for older patients.

Key participants include TNO, Choc Edge, Byflow, 3D Systems, Natural Machines, Barilla, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, Print2taste GmbH, Beehex, and Candyfab, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global 3D Food Printing Market on the basis of 3D printer type, ingredient, industry vertical, and region:

3D Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Inkjet-based Extrusion Base Selective Laser Sintering Binder Jetting

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fruits and Vegetables Dough Proteins Dairy Products Sauces Carbohydrates Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Government Education Defense Emergency Services Commercial Bakeries Retail Stores Restaurants Confectionaries Residential



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the 3D Food Printing Market Report:

To provide an exhaustive overview of the 3D Food Printing market both on the global and regional levels

To offer extensive analysis and forecast of the market scenario for the global 3D Food Printing market

Analysis of the market segmentation, market size and share, and estimations for the same in the forecast period

Extensive study of market dynamics and the factors influencing the growth of the industry

Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis and extensive regional analysis

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Prevailing marketing strategies along with strategic recommendations for the new players and established companies

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Food Printing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 3D Food Printing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased demand from healthcare sector

4.2.2.2. Growing trend for creative confectionaries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of the printers

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 3D Food Printing Market By 3D Printer Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. 3D Printer Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Inkjet-based

5.1.2. Extrusion Base

5.1.3. Selective Laser Sintering

5.1.4. Binder Jetting

Read More…!

