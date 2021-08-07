3D Printing Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2027

The global 3D Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The industry for 3D printing is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products, automotive, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.

The global 3D Printing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

In the medical sector, 3D printing is used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market. Digital fabrication technology has made 3D prototyping cost-effective and less time-consuming. A variety of materials can be used for the prototype application such as cheap PLA, durable nylon, impact-resistant ABS, and others. The prototyping application segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The global 3D Printing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Mcor Technologies, and Protolabs, among others.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Printer Desktop 3D Printer Industrial 3D Printer Material Polymer Metal Ceramic Software Design Software Scanning Software Pinter Software Inspection Software Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Material Extrusion Material Jetting Powder Bed Fusion Vat Photopolymerization Binder Jetting Sheet Lamination Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Functional Part Manufacturing Prototyping Tooling



The 3D Printing market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical 3D Printing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the 3D Printing market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the 3D Printing industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global 3D Printing Market.

Read more: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

