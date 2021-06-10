3D Printing Plastic Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global 3D Printing Plastic Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global 3D Printing Plastic sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the 3D Printing Plastic industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

3D printing plastic is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of plastics to a minimum. For instance, aircraft manufacturers reject about 90.0% of the material, which won’t be required for future purposes. Thus, 3D printing plastic plays a vital in substantial cost saving by the manufacturers

In March 2020, Stratasys announced the signing of a partnership agreement with m2nxt Solutions, a firm involved in smart manufacturing and a subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., to expand in the manufacturing sector in India. The collaboration is intended to start a business for Industry 4.0 by merging expertise in smart manufacturing, 3D printing, and application consultations.

Polyamide is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period and is a multipurpose 3D printing plastic, owing to its robustness, abrasion-resistant, and improved durability compared to PLA and ABS plastics.

Filament held the largest market share in 2019. ABS filament is a commonly used plastic in 3D printing and is very durable. It finds widespread usage in rapid prototyping and 3D printing settings for testing the impact resistance and durability of the products.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, attributed to the increased investment for healthcare infrastructure growth. Also, leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for plastic additive manufacturing drive the market growth in the region.

Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing plastic on the basis of type, form, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) ABS Photopolymer PLA Polyamide Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Liquid/Ink Filament Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace & Defense Healthcare Automotive Electronics Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Coverage: In this section of the report, significant information about the leading manufacturers, market segments, estimated timeline, and the most reliable products offered in this industry has been entailed. Executive Summary:This section extensively assesses the competitive landscape, previous research studies, key market drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, trends, anticipated CAGR, and a study of micro- and macro-economic factors. Regional Analysis: The report offers vital information related to the production capacity, demand and supply ratios, import &export status, and key players of the regional segments of the global 3D Printing Plastic market. Company Profiles: The key market players have been profiled in the report based on their market value, volume, production capacity, product portfolios, and various other aspects.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Printing Plastic Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 3D Printing Plastic Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries

4.2.2.2. Favorable government support

4.2.2.3. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components

4.2.2.4. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High costs of the 3D printed products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 3D Printing Plastic Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. ABS

5.1.2. Photopolymer

5.1.3. PLA

5.1.4. Polyamide

5.1.5. Others

