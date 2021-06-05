3D Printing Plastic Market with Top Countries Data : Potential Growth, Share, Size, Trend, and Analysis of Key Players

The global 3D printing plastic market is projected to be worth USD 4,480.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing plastic market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. 3D printing offers the benefit of substituting cost-prohibitive and longer lead-time in CNC manufacturing, enabling decreased production costs, particularly in the production process involving intricate parts and components. Also, in-house 3D prototyping assists in regulating Intellectual Property (IP) violations or data leaks as everything is manufactured on-site.

The report is further attuned to the changes in the market dynamics and trends pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 3D Printing Plastic market. The pandemic has resulted in the disruptions in the workflow along with shifts in the consumer directly affecting the demands and trends of the 3D Printing Plastic industry. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the overall 3D Printing Plastic industry and on specific key segments of the industry.It further offers key insights into the current and future impact of the pandemic on the 3D Printing Plastic industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

Polyamide is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period and is a multipurpose 3D printing plastic, owing to its robustness, abrasion-resistant, and improved durability compared to PLA and ABS plastics.

Filament held the largest market share in 2019. ABS filament is a commonly used plastic in 3D printing and is very durable. It finds widespread usage in rapid prototyping and 3D printing settings for testing the impact resistance and durability of the products.

Healthcare held the largest market share in 2019. One of the benefits is that the 3D printing plastic can be deployed for a 3D print soft touch in contact between bone and prosthetics, resulting in enhanced patient comfort and lessening the injury risks.

Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing plastic on the basis of type, form, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) ABS Photopolymer PLA Polyamide Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Liquid/Ink Filament Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace & Defense Healthcare Automotive Electronics Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the 3D Printing Plastic Market Report:

To provide an exhaustive overview of the 3D Printing Plastic market both on the global and regional levels

To offer extensive analysis and forecast of the market scenario for the global 3D Printing Plastic market

Analysis of the market segmentation, market size and share, and estimations for the same in the forecast period

Extensive study of market dynamics and the factors influencing the growth of the industry

Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis and extensive regional analysis

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Prevailing marketing strategies along with strategic recommendations for the new players and established companies

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Printing Plastic Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 3D Printing Plastic Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries

4.2.2.2. Favorable government support

4.2.2.3. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components

4.2.2.4. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High costs of the 3D printed products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 3D Printing Plastic Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. ABS

5.1.2. Photopolymer

5.1.3. PLA

5.1.4. Polyamide

5.1.5. Others

