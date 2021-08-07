3D Printing Software and Services Market – Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The global 3D printing software & services market is forecasted to be worth USD 9,571.6 Million by 2027, according to a currency analysis by Emergen Research. The market is revolutionizing the industry, with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. However, deployment of large-scale 3D printing software & services is quite high, and the lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the 3D printing software & services market.

The 3D printing software & services in the automotive industry offer benefits associated with the demand for new vehicles with improved performance, production optimization, and supply chains & logistics restructuring for a streamlined operation. Apart from the widespread deployment of 3D printing for rapid prototyping, it is also used to manufacture tooling and, in certain cases, end-parts.

To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/243

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, Stratasys made an announcement about the launch of Work Order Management Software for application 3D Printing workshops

In the medical sector, 3D printing software & services are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

Digital fabrication technology has made 3D prototyping cost-effective and less time-consuming. A variety of materials can be used for the prototype application, such as cheap PLA, durable nylon, impact-resistant ABS, and others. The prototyping application segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market for 3D printing software & services in 2019, and the US has the highest adoption rate of the product. The region has various medium and small-sized manufacturers. The presence of a mature 3D printing software & services market and adoption of advanced technology is spurring the demand for the product. The region held a market share of 36.5% in the year 2019.

Key participants include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Autodesk, and Protolabs, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global 3D Printing Software & Services Market on the basis of component, process, application, industry verticals, technology, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Design Software Scanning Software Pinter Software Inspection Software Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Material Extrusion Material Jetting Powder Bed Fusion Vat Photopolymerization Binder Jetting Sheet Lamination Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Functional Part Manufacturing Prototyping Tooling

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Engineering Aerospace and Defense Consumer Products Healthcare Energy Education Printed Electronics Architecture and Construction Food and Culinary Automotive Jewelry

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Inkjet Printing Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Stereolithography (SLA) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP) Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Direct Light Projection (DLP) Others



Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/243

Key questions addressed in the report:

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for 3D Printing Software and Services in this industry vertical?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

Who are the leading players dominating the global 3D Printing Software and Services Market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Printing Software & Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 3D Printing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Ease in development of customized products

4.2.2.2. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing

4.2.2.3. Reduction in manufacturing cost

4.2.2.4. Investment by government

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited availability and high cost of the materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

CONTINUED…!

For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-software-and-services-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please get in touch with us, and we will offer you the report well-suited to your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Tissue Imaging [email protected] https://www.google.gp/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tissue-imaging-market

Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives [email protected] https://www.google.com.gt/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-based-food-and-beverages-alternatives-market

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices [email protected] https://www.google.gg/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cardiac-monitoring-and-cardiac-rhythm-management-devices-market

Medical Devices Testing Services [email protected] https://www.google.gy/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-devices-testing-services-market

Smart Irrigation Controllers [email protected] https://www.google.ht/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-irrigation-controllers-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs