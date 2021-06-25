Acacia Protein Market Demand, Share, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2027

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.

Acacia rigidula tree, acacia rigidula powder, acacia rigidula seeds, vachellia rigidula, acacia rigidula fat burner, acacia rigidula extract, and acacia fiber whole foods, to name a few some of the most crucial corresponding factors and topics that have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.

Additionally, growing concerns with weight management, emphasis on weight loss & maintenance, importance on the blood sugar spike control are some of the factors that have been creating an overall enforcement in the market. Beside, high Vitamin-B & fiber with antioxidants, the brown Acacia have been very effective on enhancing heart, kidney, and liver functioning and help regulating cholesterol.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market’s future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Nutraceuticals & feed grade sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Acacia protein based formulation for making end-use dietary & nutritional supplements.

In December 2019, Nexira launched a new premium nutritional brand Acacia gum and baobab.

The overall dietary supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.

The consumption of Acacia protein within the food & beverages increases the nutrition composition, power, and muscle mass of the human body, which has led to rapid adoption of the product in sports & energy nutrition and post-exercise foods & drinks.

In March 2020, Nutiva expanded its MCT Portfolio, having launched the new Organic MCT Protein line-up that includes prebiotic acacia fiber.

Key participants include:

AIDP Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Golden Grain Group Ltd., AcaciaBran Technologies, Nutrition Resource Inc., Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, and Top Health Ingredients Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of product, form, end-use verticals, and region:

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Feed Grade

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Paste

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Protein Isolates

Protein Concentrates

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Acacia Protein Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Demand for the nutritional & dietary supplements

4.2.2.2. Less negative impacts

4.2.2.3. Low cost availability

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities in extraction & final processing

4.2.3.2. Labor restrictions due to COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

Continued……

