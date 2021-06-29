Acid Orange Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Acid Orange market was valued at USD 165.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 266.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1 percent. Acid dye refers to the dyestuff containing a sulfonic acid group, a carboxyl, a hydroxy, or other soluble groups in the molecular structure and used in acid or neutral dye bath. Based on the color the acid dyes are named as acid orange, acid brown, acid black, acid yellow, and acid green among others. According to the chemical structure, acid dyes can be divided into azo type, triphenylmethane type, anthraquinone type, anthracene oxygen type, and nitroso type pyrazolone type. Acid dyestuff is widely used, mainly as a direct dyestuff for protein fibers (such as wool, silk) and polyamide fibers, protein. And the dyeing needs to be conducted in an acidic solution. It’s mainly used for nylon, wool, leather, silk, and others.

The growing production of silk in the emerging economies of India and China will directly drive the manufacturing of acid dyes and, consequently, the acid orange dye in the upcoming years. Therefore, the increasing use of acid dyes in the textile and leather industry will because of their superior bonding properties and stability lead to market growth over the next few years. Consequently, the stringent regulations and policies related to use of acid dyes may hamper the market growth.

Key participants include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Vinayak Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Megha International, Shramik Chemicals, Krishna Dyestuff Company, Asim Products, Ciech S.A., Merck KGaA, Mayur Dye Chem, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nitin Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Sterling Pigments & Chemicals, Aeromax Industries, and Magnil Dye Chem

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Acid Orange market on the basis of color index number, solubility, packaging, end-use, and region:

Color Index Number (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

Acid Orange 3

Acid Orange 7

Acid Orange 10

Acid Orange 24

Acid Orange 67

Acid Orange 74

Acid Orange 80

Acid Orange 86

Others

Solubility (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

Soluble in water

Insoluble in ethanol

Packaging (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

HDPE bags

HDPE drums

Carton boxes

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026

Cosmetics

Hair dying agents

Inks

Textiles

Medical

Food & Beverages

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Rest of LATAM

