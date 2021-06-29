Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2026

The rise in demand for the treatment of sleep disorders like insomnia, sleep-walking and narcolepsy are the major growth factors for actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market. Besides, the growing number of depressive disorders like bipolar disorder and depression are also fueling the market growth

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market is expected to reach USD 1,616.15 million by the year 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Actigraphy sensors and Polysomnography devices are the devices which are used for the measurement of motion, usually with miniature accelerometers, to monitor daily activity and sleep patterns. The devices are typically worn for several weeks or days on the hip or the wrist. The motion patterns can be displayed as actograms that show the daily activity and rest periods. This data can be analyzed to provide a variety of objective endpoints about the circadian patterns, the level of activity, and the nighttime movements. The major driving factors that are boosting the growth of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are increasing sleep disorders like sleep-related breathing disorders, circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders, chronic sleep disorders like narcolepsy and hypersomnia which affect the quality life of patients. Manufacturers in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are integrating next-generation technologies, such as wireless technologies in actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices to improve the accuracy and reliability of the devices and ultimately to maintain a strong foothold in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market. For instance, ActiGraph launched its activity monitoring device, the CenterPoint Insight Watch, which uses raw data capture technology to capture the high-resolution signal from the accelerometer and provide actionable information to the user through its real-time data transfer mechanism.

The major indications of actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are excessive snoring, sleepwalking, and depression. With respect to region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the highest growing market in actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. This market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. North America was found to be the largest revenue generating segment due to the high burden of sleep disorders increasing chronic sleep disorders and the technological advancements in the region, which are also the key factors influencing the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1900

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Fitbit Inc, Phillips, Garmin, Resmed, Somno medics, BMC medicals, Nox medicals, Compumedics, Cleveland, Matrix care, Actigraph, and Aetna Inc

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Actigraphy Sensors

Wrist and Handband Actigraphy Products Wearable Actigraphy Products

Polysomnography Devices Fixed Polysomnography Products Portable Polysomnography Products



By Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

USB

Wireless Technology

GPS

Others

By Distribution Channels

Retail Stores

Pharmacies

Online Retail Stores

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1900

The report focuses on evaluation of the Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/actigraphy-sensors-and-polysomnography-devices-market

Key Advantages of the Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1900

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Folinic Acid Market Analysis

Capsule Endoscopy Market Share

Apheresis Equipment Market Growth

Atherectomy Market Share

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]