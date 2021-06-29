Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2026

The global additive manufacturing with metal powders market is expected to reach USD 50.65 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increasing demand in the automotive industry globally. Based on statistics, Affordable Manufacturing cost is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years. High customer Requirements and Global Enhanced demand from aerospace and automation industryare also significant factors stimulating market demand.

The term Additive manufacturing is also known as the fabrication of objects through the deposition of a material by using a print head, nozzle, along with another printer technology. Additive manufacturing with metal powders is the process of joining elements to make objects from 3D model data, usually layer upon layer, as exposed to subtractive production methodologies such as machining.

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Size – USD 16.51 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.6%, Market Trends – Global rise in the automotive industry

North America is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% in the forecast period. Increasing growth of technologies in the region has created a growth opportunity for the increasing growth of the market. Manufacturers have been focusing on bringing out new technologies.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Alloy is projected to be one of the fastest growing Product of the market. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period.

Expanding influence towards light weight and functionally combined parts in automotive and aerospace industry to reduce environmental impact along with biodegradable implants for medical treatments is expected to drive additive manufacturing (AM) with metal powders market growth. Increased usage of AM in fabrication of aerospace, end-use products in automotive, oil & gas, dental restorations, and medical implants should propel technology demand.

North American market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14% in the coming years. The usage of smart phones and penetration of IoT is considered to be one of the leading factors of the market growth.

Key participants include AP&C, 3D Systems, ATI Metals, AddUp Solutions (Fives/Michelin), Additive Industries, Alcoa/Arconic, Concept Laser, Arcam, Carpenter, EOS.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global additive manufacturing with metal powders market on the basis of Product, Technology ,Application, Metal powder specification and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Plastic

Metal

Alloy

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Laser based-powder bed fusion

Blown powder

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Aerospace

Automotives

Medical

Energy & utilities

Oil & gas

Metal powder specification Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

spherical geometry

Particle size

