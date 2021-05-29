Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2027

Adipose-derived stem cells are mesenchymal stem cells obtained from adult fat tissues during various surgical interventions such as breast reduction, liposuction, or abdominoplasty. Adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) possess the ability to proliferate into numerous cell lineages such as chondrocytes, adipocytes, and others. Owing to this property, these multipotent stem cells can substitute bone marrow as a rich source of stem cells.

Global Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market Research Scope:

The global market can be broadly segmented on the basis of product type, application spectrum, competitive landscape, geography, and end-use industries.

Some of the prominent players of the industry include Allocure, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc., Intrexon, Inc., Celleris SA, Tissue Genesis, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Cytori Therapeutics, Antria, Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific, American CrysoStem, Merck KGaA, Others

Market Segmentation:

The market is broadly categorized on the basis of product types offered in the market, region, broad application spectrum, and the leading manufacturers/companies.

Cell Type

Autologous Stem Cells

Allogeneic Stem Cells

Product Type

Cell Line

Culture Media

Media

Sera

Reagents

Disease Indication

Cancer

Obesity

Wounds and Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Others

End-user Industries

Cell banks & Tissue Banks

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Hospitals & Trauma Centers

Others

Application

Therapeutic

Research

Others

Regional Segmentation:

Regional Segmentation:

The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market Report – Key Takeaways:

The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.

The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.

The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.

The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making

The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Adipose-derived Stem Cell market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.

Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Which are the top regions in the global Adipose-derived Stem Cell market?

What are the sales estimates for these regions over the forecast period?

What will be the global market size by the end of the projected timeline?

What is the anticipated growth rate for each region of the market?

