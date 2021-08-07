Advanced Wound Care Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing incidences of diabetes and its prevalence and increasing wound ulcer prevalence.

The global Advanced Wound Care Market is expected to reach USD 20.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, advancing technology in advanced wound care products, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Advanced Wound Care market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Advanced Wound Care report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

The large proportion of surgical wounds in the wound type segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period.

Increasing hospital admissions due to chronic and increased incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key market drivers for this end-user segment’s growth. Furthermore, extended hospital stays of diabetes patients in this end-user segment further increases the demand for advanced wound care products.

The market for moist wound therapy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Factors that drive this segment’s growth include the increasing incidence of diabetes-associated ulcers and increased demand for innovative and advanced wound dressings to treat such wounds.

Key participants include Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, B. Braun, ConvaTec Group, Coloplast, Integra LifeSciences, 3M, Cardinal Health, and Lohmann & Rauscher, among others.

The Advanced Wound Care market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Advanced Wound Care Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Moist Wound Dressings Foam Hydrocolloid Film Alginate Hydrogel Collagen

Wound Therapy Devices Pressure Relief Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Electrical Stimulation Devices Other Wound Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care Artificial Skin and Substitutes Autografts

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Surgical Wounds Ulcers Burns Traumatic Wounds Others



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Advanced Wound Care Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid growth in the geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Increased incidence of diabetes

4.2.2.3. Rising innovation in advanced wound care products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Advanced Wound Care Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Moist Wound Dressings

5.1.1.1. Foam

5.1.1.2. Hydrocolloid

5.1.1.3. Film

5.1.1.4. Alginate

5.1.1.5. Hydrogel

5.1.1.6. Collagen

5.1.2. Wound Therapy Devices

5.1.2.1. Pressure Relief Devices

5.1.2.2. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

5.1.2.3. Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

5.1.2.4. Electrical Stimulation Devices

5.1.2.5. Other Wound Therapy Devices

5.1.3. Active Wound Care

5.1.3.1. Artificial Skin and Substitutes

5.1.3.2. Autografts

Chapter 6. Advanced Wound Care Market By Wound Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Wound Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Surgical Wounds

6.1.2. Ulcers

6.1.3. Burns

6.1.4. Traumatic Wounds

6.1.5. Others

Continue..!!

