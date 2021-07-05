Agricultural pumps market Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2028

The global agricultural pumps market is evaluated to augment from USD 4.21 billion in 2020 and reach USD 7.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the estimated time. The gradual shift from traditional farming techniques to advanced methods is flourishing the agricultural pumps market demand.

Agricultural pumps are becoming an essential aspect of the farming industry. The several advantages of the smart pumps, such as low maintenance, high probability for automated and remote control, and minimum time consumption, are the factors driving the market demand.

Agricultural pumps are automated devices that transport material from one locality to another with appropriate set pressure. These are the most preferred pumps that the farmers are focusing on to maintain agricultural production. These are widely used to extract water from well, lakes, and reservoirs and also for crops that require excess water to grow.

The high costs associated with the smart pumps and uncertainty of the spare parts are the main factors that can impede the market growth of the agricultural pumps. Moreover, the unavailability of after-sale services is another restrictive factor altering the market expansion of these smart pumps.

The global industry has faced major losses due to the outburst of the coronavirus. Many industries have been shut down temporarily due to the rigid social distancing and lockdown rules. The workload has increased due to workforce limitations. Many manufactures are innovating new ideas to get things back on track.

Further key findings:

The positive displacement pumps section is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the high efficiency of these pumps during the analysis period from 2021 to 2028.

In context to the end-use section, the irrigation segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance from 2021 to 2028. Most of the available land is utilized for irrigation. The increasing population and cumulative requirement for agricultural-based products has surged demand for this segment.

The 4-15 hp segment predicts a significant growth throughout the prediction period due to the high resistance to voltage fluctuations based on horsepower outlook. The implementation of small and medium-sized proportions for extracting water from reservoirs and lakes is expected to gain traction for this segment.

The Asia Pacific region led the market with the largest share in the agricultural pumps market in the year 2020 and is assessed to retain its market spot during the estimated time. The growing population and demand for various crop products have led to an increase in land purchases. The government is also initiating new ideas for enhancing the market growth in the APAC region.

The major key players in the market are:

Xylem Inc (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), KSB SE & Co. (Germany), Grundfos (Denmark), Lindsay Corporation (US), Valmont Industries (US), Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India), Shimge Pump Industry Group Co., Ltd (China) and Jain Irrigation Systems (India)

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global agricultural pumps market based on Type, Power Source, End-use, Horsepower, and Region:

Based On Power Source: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

Solar

Diesel/Petrol

Electricity grid-connection

Based On End-use: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

Irrigation

Livestock watering

Agricultural machinery

Others

Based On HP: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

5-3

4-15

16-30

31-40

>40

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

Rotodynamic pumps

Axial flow

Mixed flow

Centrifugal pumps

Positive displacement pumps

Reciprocating pumps

Rotary pumps

Based On Region: (Revenue, USD billion, 2021 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Market Segmentation & Scope

Market Definition

Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

Market Formulation & Data Visualization

Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Drip Irrigation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Agricultural Pumps Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 the Agricultural Pumps Market

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations

Continue…..

