Agricultural Robots Market Growth, Drivers, Demand, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global Agricultural Robots Market will be worth USD 37.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The emergence of technologically advanced agricultural drones is expected to drive the demand for technology. The drones are used for the assessment of crop spraying, crop monitoring, and crop health. The drones with thermal sensors help identify the region that requires irrigation changes, and it also reduced the presence of the chemical in groundwater. With the help of Artificial Intelligence, the drones with thermal sensors are able to calculate the vegetation index of the crops and indicator of health by measuring the heat signature of the crop.

In November 2019, DeLaval launched the latest addition to its robotic milking system offering – DeLaval VMS™ V310. The VMS™ V310 comes with the new DeLaval Re Pro™ that detects pregnancy and heat automatically during the milking process.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/303

Key Highlights From The Report

The hardware segment held the largest market share of 48.3% in the year 2019. Increasing adoption of cost-effective IoT-enabled devices and sensors in the agriculture sector is expected to drive the hardware segment’s growth.

The driverless tractors are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 35.4% over the forecast period due to the declining agricultural workforce and the increasing investments for the development and production of the driverless tractors by the major market players.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of agricultural drones in the agricultural sector to facilitate smart farming.

Key participants include Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Lely, DJI, Delaval, AgEagle Aerial Systems, and Topcon Positioning Group, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agricultural Robots Market on the basis of Offering, Type, Application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Driverless Tractors Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Automated Harvesting Systems Milking robots

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dairy management Soil management Field farming Animal management Crop management



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Agricultural Robots market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customized copy of the Agricultural Robots market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/303

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Agricultural Robots market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with aprecisegrowth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Agricultural Robots market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Agricultural Robots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Agricultural Robots Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for modernized and sustainable agricultural Production

4.2.2.2. Declining availability of farm workers

4.2.2.3. Increase in smartphone users and internet penetration among farmers

4.2.2.4. Increasing adoption of Internet of Things technology in agricultural sector

4.2.2.5. Rising support of government to adopt modern agricultural techniques

4.2.2.6. Growing focus on precision farming and livestock monitoring

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High Initial capital Investment

4.2.3.2. Limited awareness about agricultural robots among farmers

4.2.3.3. Inability to match human dexterity

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

CONTINUED…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Agricultural Robots market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-robots-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Tissue Imaging [email protected] https://www.google.gp/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tissue-imaging-market

Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives [email protected] https://www.google.com.gt/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-based-food-and-beverages-alternatives-market

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices [email protected] https://www.google.gg/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cardiac-monitoring-and-cardiac-rhythm-management-devices-market

Medical Devices Testing Services [email protected] https://www.google.gy/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-devices-testing-services-market

Smart Irrigation Controllers [email protected] https://www.google.ht/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-irrigation-controllers-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs