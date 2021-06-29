Agro Textile Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global agro textile market accounted for about USD 9.8 Billion in 2019. Growing demand for fishing nets and anti-hail nets are anticipated to remain some of the major drivers for the global agro textile market in the near future. Demand for organic food products is increasing due to awareness associated with fitness and wellness among people. Besides, there is an increasing use of agro textiles in floriculture, culmination and vegetable farming applications. Rising awareness and training related to organic farming in farmers through various schemes and workshops organized by authorities and non-government groups is fueling the demand for agro textile market further. Favourable government regulations are also projected to impact this sector. For instance, the Indian government’s aggressive merchandising for shade nets through NHB and NHM is also predicted to increase the development in this market.

Asia pacific is the dominant region in the agro textile market due to favorable climatic situations and considerable availability of farming land. China is one of the world’s largest exporter of agro textile. Major driving force for the increasing agro textile need in the Asia Pacific region is mainly due to the very best awareness of horticulture & floriculture industry in this region.

Associations such as Sustainable Agriculture Network (SAN), AGRA (important in Africa), and GLOBAL G.A.P. Academy provide expertise to farmers globally to setup requirements and reap new heights inside the subject of food development. Prevalence of schemes and certifications given by government including Integrated Farm Assurance (IFA), The International Gold Standard in Farm Certification, and GFSI schemes in agriculture have advanced standardization in merchandise and production methods.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Beaulieu technical textile, Belton Industries Ltd., Bv Agro Irrigation Co., Capatex Ltd., Diatex, Hebel Aining Import and Export, Hy-Tex Limites, Meyabond Industry Trading Co Ltd., Neo Corp International Ltd. and SRF Ltd.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Agro Textile market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Woven

Nonwoven

Knitting

Others

Product Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Fishing nets

Anti-hail nets

Bird protection nets

Mulch-mats

Shade nets

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 and Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Floriculture

Horticulture

Husbandry

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Agro Textile Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Agro Textile market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

