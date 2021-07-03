Alginic Acid Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast, 2020–2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Alginic Acid Market was valued at USD 409.2 Million and expected to reach USD 529.2 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 3.74%. Alginates and derivatives market is driven by the growing demand for natural food additives and soaring pressure from the textile industry. Alginate, a seaweed extract, is safer and easier to crumble than other substrates for textile printing and results in more convenient wastewater disposal. Over the last decades, alginates, natural multifunctional polymers, have increasingly drawn attention as attractive compounds in the biomedical and pharmaceutical ends due to their unique physicochemical properties and versatile biological activities are the key factors driving the worldwide algin Alginates and derivatives market growth include elevated demand from various sectors especially food and textile industry, mounting applications, rise in industrialization, increasing awareness among the top users, constant developments and innovation, etc. additionally, the textile industry is resorting it to hold out processes like dyeing, printing, and designing on cotton similarly as jute fabrics.

The Alginic Acid market has been segmented on the basis of product types, applications, technology, end-users, and regions. It also offers insights into segments expected to register lucrative revenue growth over the forecast period. The report further studies the key factors influencing the growth of each segment over the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include Fmc Corporation, Kimica Corporation, Cargill Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Penford Corporation, Ashland Inc., Brenntag AG, Dastech International, Inc., Döhler Group.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the geographical regions of the industry. The key geographical regions studied in the report include North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each of these regions have been analyzed on the basis of market estimations and factors across the major countries of the region for an in-depth and macro-level understanding of the market. It also offers key insights into trends, demands, market size, market share, revenue growth, technological and product developments, and presence of key players in each region.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sodium Alginate

Calcium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

PGA

Others (ammonium alginate, magnesium alginate)

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Dry

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Others (personal care, cosmetics, fertilizers, and spa treatments)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of opportunities and risks in the Alginic Acid market

Recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and technological innovations in the Alginic Acid market

Conclusive assessment of the growth rate and dynamics in the Alginic Acid market

In-depth study of key market drivers, restraints, macro- and micro-economic factors, threats, opportunities, and limitations

Analysis of current and emerging market trends in the Alginic Acid market

Revenue growth estimations for the period of 2021-2027

Analysis of top companies and new players operating in the market to offer competitive edge to the readers

Comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends and insights into key segments and sub-segments

