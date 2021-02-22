Always track your transport fleet and cargo but settling for Satellite Internet Connection

A need to protect your cargo or see to it that its integrity remains uncompromised, primarily if the load is temperature-controlled, is indisputable. Sometimes it could be all about complying with regulations or improving utilization. Regardless of the reason behind it, knowing how your cargo and the transport assets are and seeing it in real-time is essential. It ensures that the operations are both efficient and profitable. That’s why people have settled for asset tracking solutions to simplify the process since it is impossible to be everywhere at the same time. It is good that we give the option the applause it deserves since it has changed this sector for the better.

Nevertheless, it also has a drawback that compromises the same thing that it intends to promote: efficiency and profit. After all, it is often interrupted by a lack of cellular data. Consequently, it becomes impossible to transmit data which is the most crucial aspect of the tracking system. That’s an understandable situation due to several issues affecting cellular networks. When it comes to rural areas and, more so, sparsely populated ones, the cellular network will most likely have some blind spots.

One may think that the urban areas are spared from issues, but unfortunately, that’s not the case. Despite having no blind spots, there are a high number of people. Due to being highly populated, network congestion can happen at any time. As a result, as much as one gets to receive information, it is never real-time, even in situations where time is of the essence. Other factors that cut across the board are natural disasters and bad weather. They are beyond anyone’s control hence unavoidable, and when they happen, hard to solve right away. In the case of earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes and storms, there are high chances that people will experience network outages. How long it takes to solve that may be minutes, hours or even days depending on the damage and if the bad weather and natural calamities are still happening or not.

That’s where the likes of ORBCOMM comes to the rescue of fleet owners and managers. They offer dual-mode telematics solutions through industrial IoT connectivity. It does that with the help of its satellite constellation. Therefore, regardless of the weather or location, you can rest assured that you will always receive information about the fleet or cargo in real-time and non-stop. In addition to continuously being updated, the solution has more benefits. It means saying goodbye to illegal cell network jammers since they facilitate cargo theft, leading to losses.