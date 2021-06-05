Ammunition Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

The Global Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.81 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic violence & terrorist activities, increasing interests in bird-hunting, usage of the ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.

The report offers extensive details about the leading companies involved in the market along with their profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, cost analysis, market reach, and financial standings. It also pays special attention to strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust footing in the market like mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product developments, technological advancements, brand promotions and product launches, and partnerships, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Bullets Aerial Bombs Grenades Artillery Shells Mortars Launchers Others Total

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Military Law Enforcement Hunting Sports Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Small 9mm 56mm 62mm 7mm .338 Lapua Magnum .338 Norma Magnum 5mm Others Medium 20mm 25mm 30mm 40mm Others High 60mm 81mm 120m 155mm Others Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Guided Unguided Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Lethal Less-lethal Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Fuzes & Primers Propellants Bases Projectiles and Warheads Others Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Ammunition Market Report:

To provide an exhaustive overview of the Ammunition market both on the global and regional levels

To offer extensive analysis and forecast of the market scenario for the global Ammunition market

Analysis of the market segmentation, market size and share, and estimations for the same in the forecast period

Extensive study of market dynamics and the factors influencing the growth of the industry

Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis and extensive regional analysis

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Prevailing marketing strategies along with strategic recommendations for the new players and established companies

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sourcess

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ammunition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ammunition Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on the self-defense

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Ammunition Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Bullets

5.1.2. Aerial Bombs

5.1.3. Grenades

5.1.4. Artillery Shells

5.1.5. Mortars

5.1.6. Launchers

5.1.7. Others

