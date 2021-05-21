Animal Theme Parks Market Worth Observing Growth | Walt Disney Attractions,Universal Studios Recreation Group

Latest released the research study on Global Animal Theme Parks Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Animal Theme Parks Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Animal Theme Parks. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Walt Disney Attractions (United States),Universal Studios Recreation Group (United States),Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Florida),Chessington World of Adventures (England),Flamingo Land (United Kingdom),Happy Hollow Park and Zoo (California),Jerusalem Biblical Zoo (Israel),Bronx Zoo (United States),Night Safari (Singapore),Jurong Bird Park (Singapore),Yorkâ€™s Wild Kingdom (Maine),Warrawong Sanctuary (Australia)

Definition:

According to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), an animal theme park is also known as an amusement park that has a specific theme and provides attractions, food, costumes, entertainment, retail stores and/or rides and many more. Moreover, it is a combination of a zoological park & amusement park. The contribution of these theme parks is the attraction towards social and economic sustainability. In addition to that, these are used to describe, marine mammal parks, dolphinariums, and oceanariums. Animal theme parks are gaining more importance in the tourism industry and attract a large number of tourists every year. Thus enhancing the market in both developing and developed regions.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Animal Theme Parks Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

One of the Major Trend of these Theme Parks is Live Animal Performance

Adoption of Different Water Animal Penetration in these Parks

Market Drivers:

Increasing Worldwide Hospitality and Tourism

Cumulating Interest of People Towards the Live Amusement Parks in Developed Nations

Opportunities:

The government is often supporting the development of animal theme parks in many destinations. Moreover, theme parks and attractions can provide leisure and recreation facilities for their local communities as well as for tourists in different regions. Th

Challenges:

Concern Related Towards the Management System which Needs to be Up to Date and Vigilant in Case of any Accidents

Issue Related while Trainers come in Direct Contact with Wild Animals

The Global Animal Theme Parks Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ocean Animal Theme Parks, Terrestrial Animal Theme Parks), Application (Children, Adult), Revenue Model (Ticket, Food & Beverage, Merchandise, Hotels/Resorts, Others), Age (Up to 18 years, 19 to 35 years, 36 to 50 years, 51 to 65 years, More than 65 years)

Market Insights:

Disneyâ€™s four Orlando theme parks Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios help create opportunities for local businesses by providing visitor traffic that stays at hotels and spends money at local restaurants and shops. Disney also helps create jobs in and around the area’s $70 billion tourism industry, which drew a record 75 million visitors here last year and is the region’s dominant economic engine.

Merger Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

