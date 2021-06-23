Anionic Surfactants Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2021–2026

The global anionic surfactants market was valued at USD 16.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.71 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the anionic surfactants market. Anionic surfactants market is expected to gain traction due to the heavy surge of demand driven by the parallel growth of end user industries like home care, building and construction, pharmaceuticals and many more. The personal care and home care industry in recent years has witnessed tremendous growth owing to the rising population, increasing per capita income of people and rising standard of living in the Asia-Pacific region.

The growth of anionic surfactants market is expected to be restrained due to environmental concerns rising all over the world. Governments have enforced strict emission and safety norms. Constant research and development activities are being funded the companies to continually overcome this challenge, to roll out innovations and products which help them capture the majority of the market. It is expected that bio-based anionic surfactants would diversify the application segments and help in growing the market further.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2134

Leading Companies operating in the Global Anionic Surfactants Market:

AkzoNobel, BASF, DowDuPont, Evonik, Clariant, Schärer + Schläpfer AG, Goulston Technologies, Inc., Sino-Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Bendale Chemicals, Stepan Company, Vance Group Ltd., Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., G International, Inc., Desmet Ballestra.

The Global Anionic Surfactants Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

By Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Bio-based Surfactants

Synthetic Surfactants

By Chemical Composition type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate

Lignosulfonate

Alcohol Ether Sulphates/Fatty Alcohol Sulphates

Alkyl Sulphates/Ether Sulphates

Sarcosinates

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates

Phosphate Esters

Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates

Others

By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Wetting Agent

Pesticide or Herbicide Applications

Household Detergent

Others

By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Home Care

Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Construction

Textile manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2134

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Anionic Surfactants market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Anionic Surfactants market size

2.2 Latest Anionic Surfactants market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Anionic Surfactants market key players

3.2 Global Anionic Surfactants size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Anionic Surfactants market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Anionic Surfactants market report:

In-depth analysis of the Anionic Surfactants market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

To know more about the “Anionic Surfactants Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anionic-surfactants-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Industrial Wax Market Share

Industrial Wax Market Growth

Micro-Perforated Films Market Overview

Micro-Perforated Films Market Opportunities