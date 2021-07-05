Anti-Fog Additives Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2026

The global anti-fog additives market is expected to reach USD 2.71 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Anti-fog additives are a type of non-ionic surfactants mostly used to reduce the formation of fog on the plastic sheets or films. Fog is formed due to the condensation of water vapor on the surface owing to the difference in temperature, humidity, or surface tension.

An increase in the income level of the middle-class population in the developing nations, economical manufacturing of anti-fog additives, and the growth of the food processing and food packaging industries are some of the significant drivers for the growth of the anti-fog Additives market.

Anti-Fog Additives Market Size – USD 1.65 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Investments in R&D for product development

A rise in demand for anti-fog additives in the global market is attributed to an increase in demand amongst end-user. Anti-fog additives are economical and henceforth are extensively used in the food packaging industry. This is the principal driver for the anti-fog additives market across the globe. Packaging used in the food industries is highly susceptible to the formation of the fog. As a result, these additives are extensively used in food industries, which is projected to propel the growth of the global market. Growing awareness about the application of anti-fog additives to preserve the quality of processed food products may further uplift the market growth in the forecast period.

Strict government regulation for the use of anti-fog additives may create hindrances in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request A Free Sample : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1265

Further key findings from the report suggest

Glycerol esters occupied the largest market in 2018 with more than 30% of the market share. The dominance of glycerol esters in the market is due to its wide range of usage in the food packaging industry attributed to the low cost of production and its non-toxic characteristic.

Food packaging films captured the largest market share with a revenue generation of USD 1.22 billion in 2018 and are expected to have a growth rate of 6.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of anti-fog additives application in food packaging films is attributed to the improved transparency of packaging films along with the high longevity of the packed foodstuffs by the use of this product. Furthermore, better visibility and aesthetic appeal provided to the product will drive demand in the forecast period

The anti-fog additives market in Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the global market with a revenue of USD 0.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to experience a growth rate of 6.3% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the booming food packaging and automotive sector in developing nations including India, China, and Vietnam. The rising demand for packaged food owing to rapid growth in population, a rise in the level of disposable income, and change in lifestyle would fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Key participants include Croda International PLC, AkzoNobel N.V., Ashland Inc., Clariant AG, PolyOne Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, PCC Chemax Inc., DuPont, Emery Oleochemicals, and A. Schulman Inc. among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global anti-fog additives market on the basis of product type, form, application and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Glycerol Esters

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters

Polyglycerol Esters

Sorbitan Esters

Polyoxyethylene Esters

Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Creams

Gels

Spray Solutions

Wet Wipes

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Food Packaging Films

Agricultural Films

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Reasons to buy the report:

Extensive analysis of the market on both global and regional levels.

Major changes in the competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography, and others.

Historical and future market forecast in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Key changes in the market’s overall dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis along with growth trends.

New emerging segments and regions.

Prevalent business strategies by key market players.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-fog-additives-market

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.