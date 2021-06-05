Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market is projected to be worth USD 14.37 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings is experiencing rapid demand attributed to its growing application in consumer goods, building & construction, automotive, and solar panels. Besides, growing investments in the development of medical equipment and instruments are likely to boost the market growth as anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings greatly enhance the readability of displays screens even under brightly-lit settings and at difficult angles.

The anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coating on solar photovoltaic cells assists in increasing the absorption of light in the cell. The anti-reflective coating is essential as the reflection of a solar cell made of bare silicon is more than 30.0%.

Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/206

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Super HiVision EX3+ anti-reflective coating by HOYA Vision Care was launched in the US. The innovative lens treatment provides superior scratch resistance, cleanability, and longevity offered by providers and patients of eye care with complete back-side ultra-violet protection.

The demand for anti-reflective coatings is primarily driven by a high demand for smartphones, which are being checked numerous times in a day. These products improve the visibility of the screen, even in bright lights indoors or sunlight. Moreover, growing demand for large ultra-HD screen televisions are widely used in developed countries and gaining momentum in developing countries.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027, attributed to the growth of the building & construction and automotive industries and a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacturing of solar panels. China, in terms of revenue, is the largest producer and consumer of anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings in the region.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International Ltd., Janos Technology LLC, NAGASE & Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., AGC Inc., Cytonix LLC, Izovac Ltd., Kriya Materials, and Natoco Co. Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Anti-Reflective Coatings Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electron Beam Vacuum Deposition Sol Gel Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Goods Eyewear Display Screen Others Building & Construction Automotive Solar Panels Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/206

Key Objectives of the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for anti-reflective lens

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for anti-fingerprint coatings for display screens

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for solar photo-voltaic cells

4.2.2.4. Growing investment in healthcare

4.2.2.5. Growth of the automotive industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive production

4.2.3.2. Low awareness

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Anti-Reflective Coatings

5.1.2. Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

Chapter 6. Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Electron Beam

6.1.2. Vacuum Deposition

6.1.3. Sol Gel

6.1.4. Others

Read More…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-reflective-and-anti-fingerprint-coatings-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Ammunition Market By Type (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars, Launchers), By End Users (Military, Law Enforcement, Hunting, Sports, Self-defense), By Caliber (Small, Medium, High), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Lethality (Lethal, Less-lethal), By Component (Fuzes & Primers, Propellants, Bases, Projectiles & Warheads), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Small Arms Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Revolver, Pistol, Shotgun, Rifles, Machine Gun), By Caliber (9 mm, 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 12.7 mm, 14.5 mm), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Action (Automatic, Semi-automatic), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Light Weapons Market By Type (Rifles & Machine Guns, Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers, Grenades & Landmines Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles, Light Anti-Tank Weapons), By End Users (Military, Law Enforcement), By Technology (Guided, Unguided), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Military Robots Market By Platform, By Operation Mode, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Cancer Imaging Systems Market By Imaging Systems, By Application, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs