Antibody Production Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2026

Rising incidence of contagious diseases is a major factor influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 9.72 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.1 %, Market Trends –Rise in targeted immunotherapy adoption, along with an increase in R&D investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies

New York, May 15, 2019– The Antibody production market is expected to reach USD 26.16 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing prevalence of contagious diseases globally, coupled with the expanding demand for protein therapeutics, which is promoting the development of the global market. The clinical and commercial progress of monoclonal antibodies has resulted in the need for production of antibodies in mammalian cell culture on a large-scale. Based on statistics, the rise in targeted immunotherapy adoption along with enhanced acceptance by regulatory authorities for therapeutic antibodies and an increase in R&D investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies stimulate the growth of the global market. Also, the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and growth in demand for protein therapeutics is expected to spur the market growth further. However , expensive primary antibodies will restrain the growth.

Antibodies also acknowledged as immunoglobulins, are abundant Y-shaped proteins that are generated by plasma cells, and are utilized by the immune system to neutralize pathogens such as viruses and bacteria. The immune system responds to external materials or antigens penetrating inside the body by producing antibodies. The two main types of antibodies are polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies, which can also be produced by techniques like hybridoma. The natural ability to create antibodies that can connect antigens can be used in the manufacturing of probes to identify distinct molecules of interest across a wide spectrum of diagnostic applications and research.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1404

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GeneTex, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, Cellab GmbH, Abcam PLC, and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation FiberCell Systems Inc.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Antibody Production Market Segmentation:

Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Polyclonal Antibodies

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Upstream Processing Downstream Processing Filtration



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1404

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/antibody-production-market

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1404

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Surgical Glue Market Analysis

Hernia Mesh Market Revenue