Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026

The global antimicrobial medical textiles market is expected to reach USD 843.4 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising awareness regarding the need for better healthcare practices. Stringent regulations supporting the use of antimicrobial textiles is another factor fueling the growth of the market.

Various antimicrobial compounds are used as an agent in the polymeric fibers, such as quaternary ammonium compounds, triclosan, metal salts, polybiguanides or even natural polymers. The market for medical textiles are developing due to the need for better hygienic textiles for various applications such as implantable devices, medical devices, bandaging and pressure garments, wound healing, infection control and barrier materials.

Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market Size – USD 510.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Rise in the aging population.

The issues regarding low availability of raw materials for the manufacturing of antimicrobial medical textiles will be a hindrance to the the growth of the market.

Request A Free Sample : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1262

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of product type into polyethylene powder coating, polypropylene powder coating, PVC powder coating, polypropylene powder coating, polyphenylene sulfide powder coating.

The market is segmented on the basis of fabric type into non-woven, woven, knitted and others.

Non-woven segment dominated the market, accounting for over ~44% in 2018. The segment is forecasted to gain market share of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Non-woven fabrics provide high-performance characteristics such as easy disposable, easy sterilization, cost-effectiveness and reduced danger of cross-contamination features.

Woven fabric held the second largest market share and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.8% during the forecast period. Woven fabrics are frequently used in advanced medical devices owing to the lightweight and variable structural design properties.

The market is segmented on the basis of agent into quaternary ammonium, triclosan, metallic salts and others.

Metallic salts finishing agents segment dominated the overall market in 2018 accounting for a share of about ~40%. The segment is forecasted to witness a growth of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Metallic salts include copper, silver, zinc and cobalt, which are highly effective against a wide range of microorganisms.

The market is segmented on the basis of applications into implantable goods, non-implantable goods, and healthcare & hygiene products.

Implantable goods segment dominated the overall market in 2018, and is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for implantable goods is due to the increased number of registered cases of conditions such as cardiac arrhythmia, heart failure, valvular heart disease, ventricular tachycardia, angina pectoris, and atherosclerosis.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA.

North America accounted for ~31% of the market share in 2018, due to high hospital infection rates and the rising concerns of cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Europe accounted for over ~29% of market share in 2018. The European market growth is fuelled by a mature healthcare sector, with improved healthcare facilities.

Key participants include Medtronic(Covidien), J&J, Ahlstrom, Braun, Dupont, 3M, Cardinal Health, KOB, TWE, Techtex, Medline, Dynarex, Hakuzo, Smith-nephew, Vilene, Medpride, Winner Medical, ALLMED, JianErKang, Zhende, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to hold on going trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global antimicrobial medical textiles market on the basis of product type, fabric type, agent, application, and region:

Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Polyethylene Powder Coating

Polypropylene Powder Coating

PVC Powder Coating

Polypropylene Powder Coating

Polyphenylene Sulfide Powder Coating

Fabric type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Non-woven

Woven

Knitted

Others

Agent Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Quaternary Ammonium

Triclosan

Metallic Salts

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Implantable Goods

Non-implantable Goods

Healthcare & Hygiene Products Medical protection Surgical dressing



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/antimicrobial-medical-textiles-market

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Reasons to buy the report:

Extensive analysis of the market on both global and regional levels.

Major changes in the competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography, and others.

Historical and future market forecast in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Key changes in the market’s overall dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis along with growth trends.

New emerging segments and regions.

Prevalent business strategies by key market players.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.