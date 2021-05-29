Antiviral Drugs Market 2027: Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast | Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Merck

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Antiviral Drugs Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Antiviral Drugs market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Antiviral Drugs market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Antiviral Drugs market.

The research report on the global Antiviral Drugs market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Antiviral Drugs market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Antiviral Drugs research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Antiviral Drugs market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Antiviral Drugs market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Antiviral Drugs market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Antiviral Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Antiviral Drugs market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Antiviral Drugs market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Antiviral Drugs Market Leading Players

Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie

Antiviral Drugs Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Antiviral Drugs market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Antiviral Drugs market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Antiviral Drugs Segmentation by Product

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Fusion Inhibitors, Immune System Modulators

Antiviral Drugs Segmentation by Application

Hepatitis Therapeutics, HIV/AIDS Therapeutics, Herpes Therapeutics, Influenza Therapeutics

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Antiviral Drugs market?

How will the global Antiviral Drugs market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Antiviral Drugs market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Antiviral Drugs market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Antiviral Drugs market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Antiviral Drugs Market Overview 1.1 Antiviral Drugs Product Overview 1.2 Antiviral Drugs Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

1.2.2 Protease Inhibitors

1.2.3 Fusion Inhibitors

1.2.4 Immune System Modulators 1.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Antiviral Drugs Sales (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Top Players by Antiviral Drugs Revenue (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Top Players Antiviral Drugs Price (2016-2021) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Antiviral Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Antiviral Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Antiviral Drugs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Antiviral Drugs Sales and Revenue in 2020 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Antiviral Drugs as of 2020) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Antiviral Drugs Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Antiviral Drugs Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Antiviral Drugs Status and Outlook by Region 3.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 3.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Antiviral Drugs by Application 4.1 Antiviral Drugs Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hepatitis Therapeutics

4.1.2 HIV/AIDS Therapeutics

4.1.3 Herpes Therapeutics

4.1.4 Influenza Therapeutics 4.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027) 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Antiviral Drugs by Country 5.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Antiviral Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 5.2 North America Antiviral Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Antiviral Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Antiviral Drugs by Country 6.1 Europe Antiviral Drugs Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Antiviral Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 6.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Antiviral Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs by Region 7.1 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Antiviral Drugs by Country 8.1 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 8.2 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs by Country 9.1 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antiviral Drugs Business 10.1 Roche

10.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

10.1.2 Roche Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Roche Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Roche Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.1.5 Roche Recent Development 10.2 Johnson & Johnson

10.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Roche Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development 10.3 Merck

10.3.1 Merck Corporation Information

10.3.2 Merck Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Merck Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Merck Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.3.5 Merck Recent Development 10.4 Novartis

10.4.1 Novartis Corporation Information

10.4.2 Novartis Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Novartis Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Novartis Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.4.5 Novartis Recent Development 10.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.5.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.5.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development 10.6 Gilead Sciences

10.6.1 Gilead Sciences Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gilead Sciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Gilead Sciences Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Gilead Sciences Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.6.5 Gilead Sciences Recent Development 10.7 GlaxoSmithKline

10.7.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

10.7.2 GlaxoSmithKline Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 GlaxoSmithKline Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 GlaxoSmithKline Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.7.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development 10.8 AbbVie

10.8.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

10.8.2 AbbVie Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 AbbVie Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 AbbVie Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.8.5 AbbVie Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Antiviral Drugs Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Antiviral Drugs Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Antiviral Drugs Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Antiviral Drugs Distributors 12.3 Antiviral Drugs Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

