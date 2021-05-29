Aramid Yarns Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027| DuPont, Star Material, Tejin Aramid

Los Angeles, United State: The global Aramid Yarns market is elaborately discussed in the report so as to help readers to gain sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Aramid Yarns report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Aramid Yarns report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Aramid Yarns market.
The research study provides a special analysis of the competitive landscape and key players of the global Aramid Yarns market. It includes detailed company profiling of leading players with large focus on their markets served, capacity, sales, market share, recent developments, and revenue and production growth. The authors of the Aramid Yarns report have listed key successes of top players throughout the forecast period and the strategies used to achieve them. They have also shown the progress of players in important segments and regions.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Aramid Yarns Market Research Report: DuPont, Star Material, Tejin Aramid, Hyosung Advanced Material, JSC Kamenskvolokno, KARSU, Kolon, Huvis, TAYHO, Yongsheng Group (Segurmax), Qingdao Hetian, Hongan Group
Global Aramid Yarns Market by Type: Meta-Aramid Yarn, Para-Aramid Yarn
Global Aramid Yarns Market by Application: Medical, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others
The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Aramid Yarns market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Aramid Yarns market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Aramid Yarns market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Aramid Yarns market?
What will be the size of the global Aramid Yarns market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Aramid Yarns market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Aramid Yarns market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Aramid Yarns market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aramid Yarns Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aramid Yarns Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Meta-Aramid Yarn
1.2.3 Para-Aramid Yarn
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aramid Yarns Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aramid Yarns Production
2.1 Global Aramid Yarns Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Aramid Yarns Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Aramid Yarns Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aramid Yarns Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Aramid Yarns Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aramid Yarns Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aramid Yarns Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Aramid Yarns Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Aramid Yarns Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Aramid Yarns Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Aramid Yarns Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Aramid Yarns Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Aramid Yarns Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Aramid Yarns Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Aramid Yarns Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Aramid Yarns Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Aramid Yarns Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aramid Yarns Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Aramid Yarns Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Aramid Yarns Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aramid Yarns Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Aramid Yarns Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Aramid Yarns Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Aramid Yarns Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Aramid Yarns Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Aramid Yarns Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Aramid Yarns Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Aramid Yarns Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Aramid Yarns Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Aramid Yarns Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Aramid Yarns Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Aramid Yarns Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Aramid Yarns Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Aramid Yarns Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Aramid Yarns Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Aramid Yarns Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Aramid Yarns Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Aramid Yarns Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Aramid Yarns Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Aramid Yarns Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Aramid Yarns Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Aramid Yarns Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Aramid Yarns Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Aramid Yarns Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Aramid Yarns Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Aramid Yarns Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Aramid Yarns Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Aramid Yarns Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Aramid Yarns Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Aramid Yarns Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Aramid Yarns Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Aramid Yarns Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Aramid Yarns Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Aramid Yarns Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Aramid Yarns Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Aramid Yarns Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Aramid Yarns Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Aramid Yarns Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Aramid Yarns Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Aramid Yarns Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Aramid Yarns Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Aramid Yarns Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aramid Yarns Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aramid Yarns Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Aramid Yarns Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aramid Yarns Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aramid Yarns Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Aramid Yarns Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aramid Yarns Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aramid Yarns Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Aramid Yarns Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Aramid Yarns Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Aramid Yarns Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Aramid Yarns Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Aramid Yarns Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Aramid Yarns Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Aramid Yarns Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Aramid Yarns Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Aramid Yarns Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Aramid Yarns Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aramid Yarns Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aramid Yarns Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Aramid Yarns Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aramid Yarns Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aramid Yarns Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Aramid Yarns Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aramid Yarns Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aramid Yarns Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 DuPont
12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information
12.1.2 DuPont Overview
12.1.3 DuPont Aramid Yarns Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 DuPont Aramid Yarns Product Description
12.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments
12.2 Star Material
12.2.1 Star Material Corporation Information
12.2.2 Star Material Overview
12.2.3 Star Material Aramid Yarns Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Star Material Aramid Yarns Product Description
12.2.5 Star Material Recent Developments
12.3 Tejin Aramid
12.3.1 Tejin Aramid Corporation Information
12.3.2 Tejin Aramid Overview
12.3.3 Tejin Aramid Aramid Yarns Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Tejin Aramid Aramid Yarns Product Description
12.3.5 Tejin Aramid Recent Developments
12.4 Hyosung Advanced Material
12.4.1 Hyosung Advanced Material Corporation Information
12.4.2 Hyosung Advanced Material Overview
12.4.3 Hyosung Advanced Material Aramid Yarns Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Hyosung Advanced Material Aramid Yarns Product Description
12.4.5 Hyosung Advanced Material Recent Developments
12.5 JSC Kamenskvolokno
12.5.1 JSC Kamenskvolokno Corporation Information
12.5.2 JSC Kamenskvolokno Overview
12.5.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno Aramid Yarns Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 JSC Kamenskvolokno Aramid Yarns Product Description
12.5.5 JSC Kamenskvolokno Recent Developments
12.6 KARSU
12.6.1 KARSU Corporation Information
12.6.2 KARSU Overview
12.6.3 KARSU Aramid Yarns Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 KARSU Aramid Yarns Product Description
12.6.5 KARSU Recent Developments
12.7 Kolon
12.7.1 Kolon Corporation Information
12.7.2 Kolon Overview
12.7.3 Kolon Aramid Yarns Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Kolon Aramid Yarns Product Description
12.7.5 Kolon Recent Developments
12.8 Huvis
12.8.1 Huvis Corporation Information
12.8.2 Huvis Overview
12.8.3 Huvis Aramid Yarns Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Huvis Aramid Yarns Product Description
12.8.5 Huvis Recent Developments
12.9 TAYHO
12.9.1 TAYHO Corporation Information
12.9.2 TAYHO Overview
12.9.3 TAYHO Aramid Yarns Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 TAYHO Aramid Yarns Product Description
12.9.5 TAYHO Recent Developments
12.10 Yongsheng Group (Segurmax)
12.10.1 Yongsheng Group (Segurmax) Corporation Information
12.10.2 Yongsheng Group (Segurmax) Overview
12.10.3 Yongsheng Group (Segurmax) Aramid Yarns Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Yongsheng Group (Segurmax) Aramid Yarns Product Description
12.10.5 Yongsheng Group (Segurmax) Recent Developments
12.11 Qingdao Hetian
12.11.1 Qingdao Hetian Corporation Information
12.11.2 Qingdao Hetian Overview
12.11.3 Qingdao Hetian Aramid Yarns Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Qingdao Hetian Aramid Yarns Product Description
12.11.5 Qingdao Hetian Recent Developments
12.12 Hongan Group
12.12.1 Hongan Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 Hongan Group Overview
12.12.3 Hongan Group Aramid Yarns Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Hongan Group Aramid Yarns Product Description
12.12.5 Hongan Group Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Aramid Yarns Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Aramid Yarns Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Aramid Yarns Production Mode & Process
13.4 Aramid Yarns Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Aramid Yarns Sales Channels
13.4.2 Aramid Yarns Distributors
13.5 Aramid Yarns Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Aramid Yarns Industry Trends
14.2 Aramid Yarns Market Drivers
14.3 Aramid Yarns Market Challenges
14.4 Aramid Yarns Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Aramid Yarns Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
