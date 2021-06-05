Arms Ammunition Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The Global Arms Ammunition Market Research Report 2020 offers an extensive study of the Arms Ammunition industry to assist the reader in gaining a competitive advantage over other competitors through the application of expansion tactics and a deeper understanding of the essential aspects of the market of the Arms Ammunition industry. The report offers a critical overview of the market segments with regards to market size, market share, regional analysis, and comprehensive competitive analysis of the Arms Ammunition industry. The report presents key statistical data to offer an accurate idea of the market dynamics and projected growth rate at which the market is expected to grow over the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Arms & Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Arms Pistols Revolvers Rifles Machine Guns Shotguns Carbines Others Ammunition Bullets Aerial Bombs Grenades Artillery Shells Mortars Launchers Others End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Military Law Enforcement Hunting Sports Self-defense Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Small 9mm 56mm 62mm 7mm .338 Lapua Magnum .338 Norma Magnum 5mm Others Medium 20mm 25mm 30mm 40mm Others High 60mm 81mm 120m 155mm Others Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Guided Unguided Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Lethal Less-lethal Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Fuzes & Primers Propellants Bases Projectiles and Warheads Others Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest research endows readers with an extensive database of the worldwide Arms Ammunition business sector and anticipates massive growth of the Arms Ammunition market in the upcoming years. The report focuses on pivotal factors like the latest market trends, sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, and regional concentration. It helps the readers determine the overall market shares held by distributors and traders engaged in this market through the supply chain. In addition, the report undertakes a comprehensive study of the market using advanced analytical methods, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Arms Ammunition industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Arms & Ammunition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Arms & Ammunition Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on the self-defense

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Arms & Ammunition Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Arms

5.1.1.1. Pistols

5.1.1.2. Revolvers

5.1.1.3. Rifles

5.1.1.4. Machine Guns

5.1.1.5. Shotguns

5.1.1.6. Carbines

5.1.1.7. Others

5.1.2. Ammunition

5.1.2.1. Bullets

5.1.2.2. Aerial Bombs

5.1.2.3. Grenades

5.1.2.4. Artillery Shells

5.1.2.5. Mortars

5.1.2.6. Launchers

5.1.2.7. Others

Chapter 6. Arms & Ammunition Market By End Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1. End Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Military

6.1.2. Law Enforcement

6.1.3. Hunting

6.1.4. Sports

6.1.5. Self-defense

CONTINUED…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/arms-ammunition-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

