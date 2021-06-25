Arthroscopy Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2026

High cases of sports injuries, a rise in geriatric population along with launch of technologically advanced tools and devices are the key factors contributing to the CAGR in the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 3.89 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – heavy investments for research and development and launch of products with higher efficiencies.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Arthroscopy market was valued at USD 3.89 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The study covers the genre of healthcare with special focus on medical devices for Arthroscopy. Arthroscopy is a surgical procedure that orthopedics use to diagnose, visualize and treat several problems of the joints. It is applicable to knee, shoulder, wrist, hip, spine and temporomandibular joints. Unlike the traditional open surgeries, Arthroscopy, doesn’t need to fully open the joints. Originally, Arthroscopy was designed simply as a visualizing and diagnosis machine. However, with the rising technological advancements arthroscopy was promoted from being a procedure to being a surgery. The tools and devices required for this surgery include, arthroscopes, grasping tools, implants, shavers and fiber optics. A rise in the preferences of the people towards less painful and less invasiveness during surgeries has been fueling the arthroscopic market. An increase in the geriatric population with arthritis problems has been a key driving factor of the market. However, the high costs of the surgery and lack of skilled surgeons, especially, in developing and under-developed countries have been a few of the major restraining factors.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1525

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Stryker, Arthex Inc., DePuy Synthes Co., Arthrotek Inc., Smith & Nephew and ConMed Corp. Arthex Inc. is the leading manufacturer of arthroscopes and implants. Stryker and DePuy Synthes

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Arthroscope

Implants

Arthroscopy Shavers

Visualization Systems

Fluid Management

Radio Devices

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Knee

Shoulder

Spine

Hip

Wrist

Temporomandibular Joints

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers and clinics

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1525

The report focuses on evaluation of the Arthroscopy market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Arthroscopy market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/arthroscopy-market

Key Advantages of the Arthroscopy Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Arthroscopy market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1525

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Homogenizers Market Share

Thoracic Catheters Industry Trend Analysis

DNA and Gene Chip Market Analysis

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Share

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]