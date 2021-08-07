Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Growing awareness and social adoption of assisted reproductive technology are among the significant factors influencing the assisted reproductive technology market growth.

The global assisted reproductive technology market is projected to be worth USD 50.32 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) is experiencing rapid growth attributed to the surging popularity of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) (with or without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)) and artificial insemination-intrauterine (AI-IUI), among other technologies.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Assisted Reproductive Technology report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Ferring Pharmaceuticals made an announcement about signing a two-year agreement with Igenomix for researching innovative disease mechanisms and targets discovery in conditions associated with infertility and pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, for developing groundbreaking diagnostic and therapeutic approaches in catering to unmet demand.

Frozen non-donor eggs are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027, owing to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy.

Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine doesn’t require the removal of eggs from the body, and hence the procedure is far less invasive for the women who would conceive. Also, the process is cost-effective compared to IVF, as it doesn’t require egg extraction/laboratory monitoring.

Key participants include Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, and Microm UK Ltd., among others.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fresh Donor Fresh Non-Donor Frozen Donor Frozen Non-Donor Egg/Embryo Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine (AI-IUI) Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET) Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Fertility Clinics Others



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing prevalence of ovulation problem

4.2.2.2. Growing awareness and social adoption of assisted reproductive technology

4.2.2.3. Surge in infertility rate

4.2.2.4. Rising number of single women

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Procedure Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Procedure Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Fresh Donor

5.1.2. Fresh Non-Donor

5.1.3. Frozen Donor

5.1.4. Frozen Non-Donor

5.1.5. Egg/Embryo Banking

Chapter 6. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

6.1.1.1. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

6.1.1.2. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

6.1.2. Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine (AI-IUI)

6.1.3. Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

6.1.4. Others

Continue..!!

