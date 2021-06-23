Assisted Walking Device Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2026

The rise in geriatric population, an increase in chronic conditions like Parkinson’s disease and arthritis is boosting the market for assisted walking devices.

Market Size – USD 1.97 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 1.04%, Market Trends –Advancement in assistive technology.

The Global Assisted Walking Device Market is forecast to reach USD 2.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

The main focus of assisted walking devices is empowering individuals with disabilities and help them restore their ability of movement and mobility. The major driving factor promoting the global assisted walking device is a rise in geriatric population who are exposed to chronic conditions like arthritis and associated musculoskeletal issues. As a result of the increase in the geriatric population, there has been a positive impact on the global assisted walking device market.

Apart from the rise in geriatric population, technological advancements also help in boosting the market. It is because of technological advancements; there have been enhancements in assistive technologies, making assisted walking devices user-friendly. Hence, developments in assistive technologies have also resulted in making a positive impact on the global assisted walking device market. Applicability of assisted walking devices in chronic conditions like Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, and tendonitis that requires rehabilitation equipment followed by surgeries, also have a positive impact on the market.

North America dominates the market for the global assisted walking device due to a rise in the geriatric population. Key players of the region are promoting technological advancements and well-structured healthcare and social care sectors, are also complementing its growth. Another important region of the market is Europe, which follows North America in terms of its market share. It is an essential region for global assisted walking device market because of the high rate of obesity and government support provided to individuals with a disability, which result in boosting the market in this region.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Permobil Inc., Invacare Corporation, GF Health Products, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Betterlifehealthcare Ltd., Besco Medical Co., Ottobock, C.T.M. Homecare Product, Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Aetna Inc., Ossenberg GmbH, Electric Mobility Euro Ltd.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Assisted Walking Device industry, the market is segmented into:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Wheelchairs

Walkers

Walker cane hybrid

Crutches

Canes

Gaits belts and lift vests

Prosthetic Limb

Power scooters

Others

Technologies Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Low Tech

Mid Tech

High Tech

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hospital

Care Home

Clinic

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Assisted Walking Device market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



