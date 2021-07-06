Astronomical Telescope Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2026

Development of astronomical research and increasing scope of amateur astronomy is the primary factor in influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 197.3 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Increasing interest for astrophotography.

The Global Astronomical Telescope Market is forecasted to grow from 207.1 thousand units in 2018 to 427.4 thousand units in 2026 with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to reach USD 345.1 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increase in economic investment on astronomical research, the national consumption capacity, and the national policies on astronomical education.

Astronomical education is the methods adopted globally to create interest among the generations about Earth, astronomy and space science. Astronomical education and research compile the full range of studies—from the physics of invisible elementary particles to the nature of space and time to biology regarding the natural phenomena. These qualities make astronomical studies a valuable way of raising awareness among people about science, by introducing scientific concepts and encourage scientific thinking to students at all levels.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1216

Key participants include Synta, Astro-Physics, Celestron, Meade, Vixen Optics, TAKAHASHI, Bushnell, Bresser, ORION, Barska, Bosma, Visionking and Sky-Watcher, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of product into refracting telescope, reflector telescope, and catadioptric telescope. The Reflectors Telescope held the largest volume of the market in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

These telescopes are best for exploring dimly lit deep-sky objects, like low magnitude stars, clusters, and nebulas. Moreover, unlike refracting telescopes, reflector telescopes do not suffer from chromatic aberration.

The market is segmented on the basis of equipment into eyepieces, tripods, cameras, mount, lenses, focal reducers, and others. Others segment held the second largest share in 2018, in terms of volume.

Tripods and mounts held the second largest share in 2018, and are forecasted to grow, in terms of shipment volume, with CAGR of 11.6% and 9.9% during the forecast period, respectively.

Tripods are supports for telescopes. The tube needs to be place on something so people can see through it. Tripods are generally used as the height of it can be adjusted depending on the one’s preference.

Mounts are easily categorized as the most useful part of the telescope setup. A mount is generally used for supporting a telescope to avoid vibrations and also used to point and guide the instrument. Mount is responsible for how a person moves, aligns and track celestial objects.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1216

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Astronomical Telescope Market on the basis of equipment, product, application and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2026, Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Refracting Telescope

Reflector Telescope

Catadioptric Telescope

Equipment Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2026, Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Eyepieces

Tripods

Cameras

Mount

Lenses

Focal Reducers

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2026, Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Amateur astronomy (Entry-level telescope)

Professional Research (Advanced astronomical telescope)

Others (Intermediate level)

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2018-2026, Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Rest of the World

Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/astronomical-telescope-market

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Astronomical Telescope market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2021 to 2028 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]