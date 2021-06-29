Automated Parking System (APS) Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Reports and Data has added a new report to its extensive database titled Global Automated Parking System (APS) Market research report, which provides a detailed overview of the Automated Parking System (APS) market in terms of market share, market size, revenue share, top companies, geographic bifurcation, industry growth rate, and overall industry outlook. The report examines the main existing and emerging trends that are driving market growth in a systematic manner. The report also assesses key market aspects such as financial standing, R&D operations, product offerings, acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, and product trends, among other things. The report spends a lot of time talking about how consumer dynamics are changing and how business is progressing.

Competitive Landscape:

The report examines the strategic alliances established by the market’s major players for new product growth and brand promotion. Mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, agreements and transactions, and product releases, among other alliances, are all evaluated in the study. The report delves into the business strategies used by major manufacturers to gain significant market share and appeal to a broader audience. It sheds light on the companies that make up a large portion of the global Automated Parking System (APS) industry in terms of sales.

Wohr (Germany), Klaus Multi Parking (Germany), CityLift (the US), Westfalia (Germany), Robotic Parking Systems Inc. (the US), Unitronics (Israel), Kyline Parking AG (Switzerland), Dayang Parking Co ltd (China) Automotion Parking Systems and others. are among the companies profiled in the report. The report provides a detailed overview of the top companies, as well as their product range, production and manufacturing capabilities, sales figures, revenue contribution, and other information to give readers a competitive advantage.

Market Dynamics:

The report discusses the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are expected to emerge during the forecast period. Over the forecast period, the study addresses the risks, weaknesses, and entry level barriers that existing and inexperienced players are likely to face. The aim of the report is to provide strategic advice to both existing companies and new entrants in order to help them gain a strong foothold in the market. The report delves into the current and emerging trends, as well as the main factors that are expected to affect market growth over the next few years.

Market Segmentation:

The report examines the Automated Parking System (APS) market segmentation based on product types, applications, technology, end-users, and key regions in detail. It goes over the product form and application segment that are expected to dominate market revenue share during the forecast period in great detail.

Automated Parking System (APS) by Automation Level (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fully Automated

Semi-automated

Automated Parking System (APS) by Structure (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

AGV System

SILO System

Tower System

Rail Guided Cart (RGC)

Puzzle System

Shuttle System

Automated Parking System (APS) by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Speedy Tower

Rotary Carousel

Optima Parking

Multi Parking

Lift and Slide Parking

Automated Parking System (APS) by Design (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hydraulic

Electro-mechanical

Automated Parking System (APS) by System (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hardware

Parking Guidance System

Analytics Solution

Software

Automated Parking System (APS) by Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pallated

Non-Pallated

Automated Parking System (APS) by End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Office Building

Mall

Other

Commercial

Residential

Automated Parking System (APS) by Parking Level (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Less than Level 5

Level 5 – Level 10

More than Level 10

Regional Outlook:

The Automated Parking System (APS) market has been segmented into key global regions, with data on growth rates, market share, existing and emerging trends, output and consumption ratios, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and the presence of key players in each region. The report includes a country-by-country overview of the market to help readers better understand the geographic distribution and success of the Automated Parking System (APS) market.

The global Automated Parking System (APS) market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

The European Union (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia and the Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The continent of Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Africa and the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

