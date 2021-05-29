Automatic Identification Data Capture Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Future Growth, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market is forecasted to be worth USD 102.35 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the increasing e-commerce industry, the rising use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition, and the adoption of automatic detection and data collection solutions are anticipated to augment market growth. It is expected that increasing prospects in the supply chain management and healthcare sectors will further increase the implementation of this technology.

Key Highlights From The Report

The smart card segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecasted period due to large application areas, the accessibility of smart cards used for identity verification, credit cards, ATM cards, and health cards.

Owing to growing production efficiency and saving costs achieved by the use of Automated Detection & Data Capture devices, the manufacturing sector is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, enabling manufacturing to support the high number of products flowing through the supply chain process effectively.

During the forecasted period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market due to the various retail and logistics firms are increasing their presence in the region in order to capitalize on the rising buying power of middle-class consumers.

Key participants include Toshiba Corporation, Epson America Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagull Scientific Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, IMPINJ Inc., SICK AG, Allien Technology Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market on the basis of product, offerings, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biometric Systems Smart Cards Barcoding Solutions Magnetic Stripe Cards RFID Systems Voice-Directed WMS Wearables Optical Character Recognition Systems Google Glass Vr Solutions Heads-Up Displays

Offerings (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation BFSI Energy & Power Retail Logistics Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Automatic Identification Data Capture market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Global Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Report – Key Takeaways:

The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.

The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.

The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.

The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making

The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Automatic Identification Data Capture market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.

Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Risk of malware attacks

4.2.3.2. High deployment cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biometric Systems

5.1.2. Smart Cards

5.1.3. Barcoding Solutions

5.1.4. Magnetic Stripe Cards

5.1.5. Rfid Systems

5.1.6. Voice-Directed WMS

5.1.7. Wearables

5.1.8. Optical Character Recognition Systems

5.1.9. Google Glass

5.1.10. Vr Solutions

5.1.11. Heads-Up Displays

Chapter 6. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market By Offerings Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Offerings Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Software

6.1.2. Hardware

6.1.3. Services

