Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market is forecasted to be worth USD 102.35 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the increasing e-commerce industry, the rising use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition, and the adoption of automatic detection and data collection solutions are anticipated to augment market growth. It is expected that increasing prospects in the supply chain management and healthcare sectors will further increase the implementation of this technology.

Owing to growing production efficiency and saving costs achieved by the use of Automated Detection & Data Capture devices, the manufacturing sector is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, enabling manufacturing to support the high number of products flowing through the supply chain process effectively.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2020, IMPINJ Inc. launched the Future-Proofed RAIN RFID Reader. This is expected to further boost the capabilities of track-and-trace and resource management in logistics operations.

The smart card segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecasted period due to large application areas, the accessibility of smart cards used for identity verification, credit cards, ATM cards, and health cards.

During the forecasted period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market due to the various retail and logistics firms are increasing their presence in the region in order to capitalize on the rising buying power of middle-class consumers.

Key participants include Toshiba Corporation, Epson America Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagull Scientific Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, IMPINJ Inc., SICK AG, Allien Technology Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market on the basis of product, offerings, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biometric Systems Smart Cards Barcoding Solutions Magnetic Stripe Cards RFID Systems Voice-Directed WMS Wearables Optical Character Recognition Systems Google Glass Vr Solutions Heads-Up Displays

Offerings (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation BFSI Energy & Power Retail Logistics Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Automatic Identification Data Capture market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key Features of the Report:

Comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Automatic Identification Data Capture market

Strategic recommendations to the key players and new entrants

Value chain analysis and pricing analysis of the Automatic Identification Data Capture market

Country-wise and region wise assessment of the market growth and market size

Growth forecast and revenue estimation of the Automatic Identification Data Capture market

Detailed assessment of key market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

8-year forecast of the global Automatic Identification Data Capture market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of industrial automation and IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Risk of malware attacks

4.2.3.2. High deployment cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biometric Systems

5.1.2. Smart Cards

5.1.3. Barcoding Solutions

5.1.4. Magnetic Stripe Cards

5.1.5. Rfid Systems

5.1.6. Voice-Directed WMS

5.1.7. Wearables

5.1.8. Optical Character Recognition Systems

5.1.9. Google Glass

5.1.10. Vr Solutions

5.1.11. Heads-Up Displays

Continued…!

