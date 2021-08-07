Automotive Aftermarket Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2019 – 2027

Growing demand for digitization of aftermarket services in automobiles is driving the demand for the market.

The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market is projected to reach USD 518.04 billion in 2027. The market growth is expected to increase through the digitalization of automobile repair and parts manufacturing, along with advanced technological incorporations of the production of automotive aftermarket components. The growing acceptance of semi-autonomous, electric, and hybrid and independent vehicles is expected to further fuel the growth of the industry.

The global Automotive Aftermarket market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

The digitization of the networks and services would also allow customers to deepen their research and inform about the quality, location, and availability of services in the workshop before buying or repairing their vehicle. Due to the growing number of weight vehicles and the rising age of the light vehicle fleet, the aftermarket must expand dramatically over the forecast period.

Manufacturers’ innovative business models and strategies are anticipated to provide sustained market growth opportunities and rising investment in them.

The global Automotive Aftermarket market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players in the market include Bridgestone Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Denso Corporation, Continental, ACDelco, Delphi Automotive, Fauraecia, BASF, Robert Bosch, and 3M Company, among others.

Replacement Part Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Tire Battery Brake Parts Filters Body parts Lighting & Electronic Components Wheels Exhaust components Turbochargers Others

Certification Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Genuine Parts Certified Parts Uncertified Parts

Service Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) DIY DIFM OE

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Retailers Wholesalers & Distributors



The Automotive Aftermarket market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Automotive Aftermarket Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Automotive Aftermarket market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Automotive Aftermarket industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market.

