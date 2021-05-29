Automotive LiDAR Market Research Report Analysis 2020 – 2027 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

The advancement in automotive technology and the increase in automotive safety regulations are driving the demand for the market.

The report entails an organized database of the Automotive LiDAR market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Automotive LiDAR market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Competitive Landscape: Delphi Automotive PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., First Sensor AG, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Quanergy System Inc., Leddartech Inc., and Innoviz Technologies Ltd., among others.

The research report analyzes the overall impact of the pandemic on the Automotive LiDAR industry, along with its impact on the key segments and sub-segments of the market.

Automotive LiDAR Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

The Automotive LiDAR industry report offers a critical overview of the market segment with regards to the market size, market share, market volume, price analysis, global reach, and financial standing. The statistical analysis performed for this report indicates the market is expected to grow at a steady pace throughout the forecast timeline.

Image Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) 2D Image Type 3D-Image Type

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solid-State LiDAR Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) ICE HEV PHEV Battery Electric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Autonomous Vehicle Semi-autonomous vehicle

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bumper & Grill Headlight & Taillight Roofs & Upper Pillars Others (Windscreen, Rear View Mirrors)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Automotive LiDAR market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Automotive LiDAR industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Automotive LiDAR market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Automotive LiDAR industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

