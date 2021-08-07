Automotive Sensors Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Rise in demand for vehicle electrification, formulation of stringent government regulations related to emissions will drive the automotive sensors market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Automotive Sensors Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of automotive sensors market

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Automotive Sensors market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Automotive Sensors report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

LiDAR sensor is the most important sensor for an autonomous automotive vehicle. Self-driving or autonomous vehicles being tested by companies such as Uber, Alphabet, Toyota, and others rely heavily on these types of sensors to locate themselves on the detailed maps they need to get around and to identify things like other vehicles and pedestrians.

The chassis application segment will also show steady growth in this market over the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed to the chassis sensor capability to provide safety to the passenger and driver, which controls and handles a vehicle with stability

By the vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to retain its pole position in the automotive sensors market owing to the rising demand for safe and high-performance vehicles in the emerging countries.

Key players in the Automotive Sensors market include Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Elmos Semiconductor, and CTS Corporation, among others.

The Automotive Sensors market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Automotive Sensors Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Automotive Sensors Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Temperature Thermocouple Thermistor MEMS Resistance temperature detector IC temperature sensor Others



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle Mid-sized car Sedan Minivan Convertible Crossover Hatchback Others



Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicle Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Gasoline Powered



Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

Safety & Control

Body Electronics

Telematics

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Sensors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Sensors Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing proliferation of the autonomous and connected vehicles

4.2.2.2. Extensive rise in the electric vehicles

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Higher initial investment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Automotive Sensors Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Temperature

5.1.1.1. Thermocouple

5.1.1.2. Thermistor

5.1.1.3. MEMS

5.1.1.4. Resistance temperature detector

5.1.1.5. IC temperature sensor

5.1.1.6. Others

5.1.2. Pressure

5.1.2.1. MEMS

5.1.2.2. Strain gauges

5.1.2.3. Ceramic pressure sensors

5.1.3. Position

5.1.3.1. Angular

5.1.3.2. Linear

5.1.4. Oxygen

5.1.5. NOx

5.1.6. Speed

5.1.7. Inertial

5.1.7.1. Accelerometers

5.1.7.2. Gyroscopes

5.1.8. Image

5.1.8.1. Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)

5.1.8.2. Charge-coupled Devices (CCD)

5.1.9. Radars

5.1.9.1. Ultrasonic

5.1.9.2. Proximity

5.1.9.3. LiDAR

5.1.9.4. Others

Continue..!!

