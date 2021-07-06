Bacteriological Testing Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Global increase of foodborne diseases, implementation of strict food regulations by the government, shift from culture based tests to rapid tests, increasing contamination of water reservoirs due to urbanization, are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Bacteriological testing market during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 11.99 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Increasing consumption and risk associated with it.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bacteriological Testing market was valued at USD 11.99 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.59 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Bacteriological Testing became a key aspect in today’s world where the consumption and applications in areas such as food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and healthcare are drastically increasing across the globe. The population is increasing, especially in developing countries like India and China. This Population also creates a demand for more food and water facilities, which are basic needs. In developing countries, the risk associated with diseases is a significant concern, and the bacteria is one of the reasons for mild to chronic infections. Bacterial infection can cause major trouble of disease due to contamination of food and water, which is a key market driver for the growth of the bacteriological testing market.

Considering the rise of chronic diseases, the demand for healthcare and pharmaceuticals is also increasing to tackle the problems associated with the disease or illness. The Pharmaceutical sector has to take keep a major check on the procedure because bacterial contamination can also create trouble with the medicines and its manufacturing procedures. Therefore, the need for bacteriological Testing in the pharmaceuticals is another major factor driving the growth of the bacteriological testing market.

The Bacteriological Testing market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Bacteriological Testing market. The global Bacteriological Testing market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Bacteriological Testing Market and profiled in the report are:

SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, ALS Ltd., Thermo Fisher, Merck, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, and 3M Company.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Bacteriological Testing Market Segmentation by Type:

Bacteria Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Campylobacter

coli

Salmonella

Listeria

Coliform

Others

Bacteriological Testing Market Segmentation by Application:

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverages

Water

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Testing Methods (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Air sampling

Culture media

Microscopy

Plate counts

Rapid test

Microbiology Proficiency testing

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Bacteriological Testing market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Bacteriological Testing industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

