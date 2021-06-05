Beacon Technology Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The report titled ‘Global Beacon Technology Market Report Forecast to 2027’ offers a holistic overview of the Beacon Technology industry to present an accurate estimation of the growth in the coming years. The report is an all-inclusive document providing vital and beneficial information related to the market size and share of the global and regional scale. The report offers an industry-wide coverage of the sector based on different market aspects that influence the growth of the industry. The report also performs an exhaustive historical analysis and generates current market scenario to offer an accurate forecast for the upcoming years.

The beacon technology market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the growing Internet of Things technology penetration, increasing investments in proximity marketing, and rising demand for sensor-based devices in different industries. The growth in organized retail stores provides the players functioning in the beacon technology market with sufficient growth prospects. With the support of government organized retail outlets are growing substantially, such as supermarkets, department stores, and hypermarkets, which is expected to fuel the market growth shortly.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2020, Estimote Inc. has implemented its technical expertise to create a new device named “Proof of Health”, specially designed to reduce the COVID-19 spread. The company has introduced a unique variety of wearables that can improve employees’ safety for those who need to be co-located in a workplace environment, while measures of social distance and physical isolation are in place.

Attributed to the increasing implementation of cloud-enabled low-energy Bluetooth networks, the high cost of network systems, and the complicated implementation & maintenance of such networks, the cloud segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period.

Leading to AltBeacon’s significant advantages, such as various vendor IDs and beacon codes, the AltBeacon segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe.

Due to the rising popularity of Wi-Fi due to its advantages such as interconnectivity, improved customer privacy, and enhanced proximity detection, the Wi-Fi segment accounts for the largest market in the beacon technology market over the forecasted period.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Sensorberg GmbH, Gimbal, Inc., Google Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., KS Technologies, LLC, Radius Networks Inc., Kontakt.io, Swirl Networks, Inc., and Estimote Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Beacon Technology Market on the basis of deployment, platform, technology end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cloud On-premises

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Eddystone iBeacon AltBeacon

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Wi-Fi Bluetooth Low Energy Ultrasound Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Real-estate Aviation Banking Hotels Retail Education Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Beacon Technology market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Beacon Technology industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Deployments

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Deployments

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Deployments

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Beacon Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Beacon Technology Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing IoT pentration

4.2.2.2. Growing government initiatives to improve retail idustry

4.2.2.3. Rising adoption of advanced operational technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High setup cost

4.2.3.2. Lack of security

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Beacon Technology Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cloud

5.1.2. On-premises

CONTINUED…!

