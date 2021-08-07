Beacon Technology Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2027

The increasing IoT penetration and growing government initiatives to improve the retail industry are driving the demand for the market.

The global Beacon Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The beacon technology market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the growing Internet of Things technology penetration, increasing investments in proximity marketing, and rising demand for sensor-based devices in different industries.

The global Beacon Technology market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

Attributed to the increasing implementation of cloud-enabled low-energy Bluetooth networks, the high cost of network systems, and the complicated implementation & maintenance of such networks, the cloud segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period.

Leading to AltBeacon’s significant advantages, such as various vendor IDs and beacon codes, the AltBeacon segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe.

The global Beacon Technology market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Sensorberg GmbH, Gimbal, Inc., Google Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., KS Technologies, LLC, Radius Networks Inc., Kontakt.io, Swirl Networks, Inc., and Estimote Inc., among others.

The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Sensor Fusion market and its key segment.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cloud On-premises

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Eddystone iBeacon AltBeacon

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Wi-Fi Bluetooth Low Energy Ultrasound Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Real-estate Aviation Banking Hotels



The Beacon Technology market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Beacon Technology Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Beacon Technology market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Beacon Technology industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Beacon Technology Market.

