Big Data in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Segments, Trends, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The report titled ‘Global Big Data in Healthcare Market Forecast to 2027’ presents a comprehensive overview of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Big Data in Healthcare market in the projected timeline. The research report provides crucial market insights relating to the market size and share of the global Big Data in Healthcare industry and presents an industry-wide and economy-wide overview of the market. It presents an extensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, technological advancements, product developments, and other crucial features of the industry. The report performs a thorough historical analysis and draws accurate forecast estimation based on historical analysis.

North America held the largest market share owing to a rise in advancement in the Internet of Things (IoT) and an increase in demand for analytical models for better service delivery and government policies. Technical advancement has made it easier to collect and analyze information, which is benefitting the healthcare industry in the region.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Wuhan Run He De Kang (RHDK) and Bianjie partnered to implement a blockchain technology-enabled “Epidemic Early Warning System” to help fight against the Covid-19 virus. Wuhan RHDK is a healthcare-focused Big Data firm established in 2017 to focus on creating advanced medical healthcare and safety risk management system.

The software segment held the largest share due to the growing need for analysis of electronic patient data, which is increasing at a rapid pace. By leveraging the appropriate software tools, big data is propelling the movement toward value-based healthcare, which is opening the door to innovative advancements while reducing the costs.

Uptime is very crucial in the healthcare industry, and they cannot afford to have the system go down, which will propel the demand for the on-premises segment. On-premises storage does not require a wireless internet connection to collect medical data, which makes it less risky.

Key participants include Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, DELL EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, and Mckesson, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Big Data in Healthcare Market on the basis of component, deployment, analytics type, application, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) On-Premises Cloud

Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Predictive Analytics Descriptive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics Diagnostic Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Analytics Financial Analytics Operational Analytics

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals and Clinics Finance and Insurance Agents Research Organization



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Big Data in Healthcare market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Big Data in Healthcare industry vertical on both regional and global scale

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Big Data in Healthcare Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Big Data in Healthcare Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in the demand for analytics solutions for population health management

4.2.2.2. Surge in adoption of big data among the end users in healthcare industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled and expert staff

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Big Data in Healthcare Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Services

Chapter 6. Big Data in Healthcare Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. On-Premises

6.1.2. Cloud

CONTINUED…!

