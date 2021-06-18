Big Data in Healthcare Market Size, Top Countries Data, Size, Revenue, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global Big Data in Healthcare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 78.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increasing cost of healthcare, a rise in chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and a fall in reimbursement cost will propel the demand for the market. Healthcare sectors are under immense pressure to focus on investment improving resource and outcomes management. Deployment of analytical tools, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques on the growing amount of data to enhance revenue, reduce healthcare costs, and personalized medicine, which will propel the demand for the market.

The report offers a panoramic view of the Big Data in Healthcare market on both global and regional levels. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Wuhan Run He De Kang (RHDK) and Bianjie partnered to implement a blockchain technology-enabled “Epidemic Early Warning System” to help fight against the Covid-19 virus. Wuhan RHDK is a healthcare-focused Big Data firm established in 2017 to focus on creating advanced medical healthcare and safety risk management system.

The software segment held the largest share due to the growing need for analysis of electronic patient data, which is increasing at a rapid pace. By leveraging the appropriate software tools, big data is propelling the movement toward value-based healthcare, which is opening the door to innovative advancements while reducing the costs.

North America held the largest market share owing to a rise in advancement in the Internet of Things (IoT) and an increase in demand for analytical models for better service delivery and government policies. Technical advancement has made it easier to collect and analyze information, which is benefitting the healthcare industry in the region.

Key participants include Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, DELL EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, and Mckesson, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Big Data in Healthcare Market on the basis of component, deployment, analytics type, application, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) On-Premises Cloud

Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Predictive Analytics Descriptive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics Diagnostic Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Analytics Financial Analytics Operational Analytics

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals and Clinics Finance and Insurance Agents Research Organization



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Big Data in Healthcare industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Big Data in Healthcare market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Big Data in Healthcare market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Big Data in Healthcare Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Big Data in Healthcare Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in the demand for analytics solutions for population health management

4.2.2.2. Surge in adoption of big data among the end users in healthcare industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled and expert staff

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Big Data in Healthcare Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Services

Chapter 6. Big Data in Healthcare Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. On-Premises

6.1.2. Cloud

CONTINUED…!

