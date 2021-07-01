Biobanks Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global biobanks market is expected to reach USD 80.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for stem cell preservation of newborns is instrumental in fuelling the growth of the market. Stem cells have the capability of discerning and regenerating various kinds of cells in the human body. These cells possess the potential to cure life-threatening diseases such as oncological and blood-related disorders. Cord blood stem cells find application in the treatment of more than 80 blood-related ailments, such as Sickle Cell Disease. It is projected that over 27 million babies across the globe are born with some kind of blood disorder. As per the World Health Organization, in 2008, 100,000 children were found to e suffering from thalassemia in India. Constant researches are being carried out all over the world to study the usage of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cell for the treatment of fatal diseases.

Growing technological advancements is likely to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. Process automation, robotics, data analytics, and other swiftly evolving technological advances are pushing the revolution of biobanks, and biospecimen science. The evolution of biobanks from a collection of frozen specimens to the virtual biobanks offers countries and its economic and healthcare systems a massive potential for transformation. The instantaneous emphasis of rapidly developing biobanks appears to be on the understanding of diseases, and drug discovery, among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3083

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd., Hamilton Company, VWR Corporation, Brooks Automation Inc., Promega Corporation, and Chart Industries Inc., among others.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global biobanks market on the basis of type, storage type, product, specimen type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Disease-Oriented Biobanks

Population-Based Biobanks

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Manual Storage

Automated Storage

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Equipment

Consumables

Software

Services

Specimen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Human Organs

Human Tissues

Stem Cells

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

Therapeutics

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3083

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3083

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Spinal Devices Market Growth

Spinal Devices Market Analysis

Spinal Devices Market Share

Spinal Devices Market Size

Spinal Devices Market Trends

Spinal Devices Market Statistics

Spinal Devices Market Report

Spinal Devices Market Companies