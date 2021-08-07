Biofuels Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

Growing environmental awareness and increasing government supportive policies and initiatives regarding the adoption of biofuels are driving the demand of the market.

The global Biofuels Market is expected to reach USD 247.38 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and increasing government supportive policies and initiatives regarding the adoption of biofuels to reduce the emission levels of carbon dioxide in the environment.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Biofuels market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Biofuels report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Key Highlights From The Report

Ethanol dominated the market with a share of 61.5% in 2019 due to its higher efficiencies and lower emission levels of carbon dioxide.

The huge demand for corn for the production of biofuels is mainly due to its larger availability and lower price. Excessive usage of corn all across the world is leading to the scarcity of the food products made from corn.

The increasing demand for liquid biofuel is mainly due to its growing usage in the transportation sector, mostly the aviation segment.

North America dominated the market with a share of 48.6% in 2019, owing to the presence of a substantial amount of feedstock. Besides, the U.S. is one of the leading producers of biofuels and is also utilizing it in the transportation sector.

Key participants include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Abengoa Bioenergy, Petrobras, Green Plains, Valero Energy Corporation, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell, POET, LLC, and Pacific Ethanol, Inc., among others.

The Biofuels market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Biofuels Market Region:

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Biofuels Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biodiesel Ethanol

Feedstock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Vegetable Oils Corn Sugarcane Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Liquid Biofuel Solid Biofuel Gaseous Biofuel



