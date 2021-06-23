Bioinformatics Services Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2026

Growth in the application of technology in drug discovery and reduction in the cost of DNA sequencing is driving the market for Bioinformatics Services.

Market Size – USD 1.92 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.7%, Market Trends – Increase in investment by governments for genomics R&D

The Global Bioinformatics Services Market is forecast to reach USD 5.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increase in demand for integrated data solutions in order to deal with a large amount of data generated by associated technologies and high throughput sequencing are increasing the demand for bioinformatics services. Increase in research and development in fields such as proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics are anticipated to boost the data storage and analysis and IT applications capabilities.

Increase in collaborations between research institutes and companies and rise in popularity of personalized medicines will provide new opportunities for the growth of the market. Lack of skilled professionals, high cost of research and development and lack of awareness is hindering the growth of the market.

North America dominates the market for Bioinformatics. The major contribution is from the US owing to the well-defined framework and the development of state of the art technologies. The rise in the implementation of personalized medicine, early adoption of latest technologies, development of next-generation sequencing and chemical laboratories are boosting the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1411

The Bioinformatics Services market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Bioinformatics Services market. The global Bioinformatics Services market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Bioinformatics Services Market and profiled in the report are:

Qiagen Inc., IBM Life Sciences, Illumina Inc., GVK Biosciences, Nxt-Dx, Biovia (Accelrys Inc), Non Linear Dynamics, Biomax Informatics AG., DNAnexus Inc., Affymretrix Inc., Geneva bioinformatics, Bruker Daltonics, and Life Technologies Corporation, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1411

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis Services

Drug Discovery Services

Differential Gene Expression Analysis

Database Management Services

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Drug Discovery

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Agriculture

Medical

Animal

Academic Users

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bioinformatics-services-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Bioinformatics Services market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Bioinformatics Services industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1411

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Allergy Immunotherapy Market Share

First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Analysis

Allergy Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market Growth