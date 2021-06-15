Biometrics Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

The global market landscape of Biometrics is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Extensive growth in the smartphone usage and higher requirement of effortless & quick biometric security in smartphone and tablet devices have been a huge impulsive factor behind the growth of this market growth. Smartphone manufacturers have been investing enormously in the research & development of a various type of biometric techniques and implementing those in the smartphones & tablets.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In April 2020, TECH5, a leading global technology company, launched a biometric eKYC deployment for its users in the country India, having partnered with ID R&D. The biometric includes biometric facial recognition & active liveness detection technology.

The fingerprint recognition sub-segment led the market in 2019 with extensive usage of the fingerprint sensors and recognition systems in smartphones & other IoT devices, ATMs, and many others. Higher research & development costs associated with this sub-segment is also expected to add to the biometrics market growth.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Biometrics Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Facial Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Voice Recognition Palm Recognition Iris Recognition Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Government and Defense Healthcare and Life Sciences Law Enforcement Human Resources Retail and E-commerce IT and Telecommunication Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Site Access Control Time Recording Mobile Application Web and Workplace Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Unimodal Biometric Systems Multimodal Biometric Systems



The regional analysis of the Biometrics market mainly focuses on the key regions and regional market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.It evaluates the presence of the global Biometrics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Biometrics market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Biometrics industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Biometrics industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Biometrics market.

