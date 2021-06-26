Bioplastic Packaging Market Growth Rate,Trends, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Based on current analysis, the Global Bioplastic Packaging Market was valued at USD 5649.5 Million in year 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 24289.7 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 19.9 %. Development of bioplastics is made through the use of feedstock to minimize the problem caused by conventional plastics. Falling demand for conventional plastics due to its harmful effects on the ecology has further fueled to rise high demand for use for bioplastic materials for packaging. With commencement of industrial and trade technologies, companies from all around the world have induced greater standing for the use of bioplastic plastic. The large number of products manufactured with the help of materials which will not be degraded for a longer period of time are creating high level of concern, especially in economies with are still undergoing development. Rising mindfulness for sustainable packaging among the general public and sufficient availability of raw material in developing economies have an affirmative influence on the growth on the bioplastic packaging market. Moreover, government intervention in generating awareness about subtracting consumption of non-recyclable plastic is also one of the significant drivers to induce the growth of bioplastic market. Rise in the use of bioplastic packaging in almost all market sectors is determined by growing demand for sustainable and long-lasting products by consumers because of increasing alertness and education in the field of ecology and environment.

Market Size – USD 5649.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 19.9 %, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

Key companies profiled in the Bioplastic Packaging report are:

Nature works LCC,

Innovia Films,

Arkema, Barskem,

Mitsubishi Plastics Inc,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

BASF, Evonik Industries,

Cardia Bioplastic Packaging,

Dow Chemical Company,

Novamont,

Metabolix Inc

Bioplastic Packaging Market segmentation by Types:

Rigid packaging

Flexible Packaging

Other

Bioplastic Packaging Market segmentation by Application:

Food and beverages Market

Consumer Goods Market

Cosmetic Personal Care Market

Pharmaceuticals Market

Agriculture and Horticulture Market

Textiles Market

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Bioplastic Packaging Market Report:

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Extensive study of key segments and sub-segments of the Bioplastic Packaging market

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome entry-level barriers in the Bioplastic Packaging market over the forecast period

