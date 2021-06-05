Bioremediation Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research

The global Bioremediation Market will be worth USD 334.70 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth in the quantity of hazardous wastes and to complement that, remediation of these wastes is becoming a major concern throughout the world. To emphasize on monitoring and tackling the contamination issues to secure the future generations from resource scarcity, governments of the developed as well as the developing economies are analyzing the pros and cons on bioremediation techniques.

The report presents a holistic overview of the market in terms of market size, market share, regional analysis, regulatory framework, technological developments, product advancements, factors influencing the market growth, and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints. It offers an analysis of the factors having the potential to affect the dynamics of the demand and supply, along with current and emerging trends. These assessed key elements offer accurate insights into the market for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In April 2020, Gaia KlÄ“n, LLC, based out of North Carolina and owned by Delaware, came into an agreement with Capetown based Mavu Bio, to revolutionize the bioremediation industry with top of the line environment friendly products. The R&D is on its breakthrough to a proprietary product containing microorganisms that has natural cleaning capabilities.

The increasing number of government initiatives to support the on-going R&D activities by various private and public bodies are anticipated to significantly boost the development of the services associated with the bioremediation market on a global scale. For example, in March 2019, the government of India initiated the Environmental Biotechnology program, which primarily focuses on helping the R&D activities within the bioremediation sphere. Although soil remediation and waste water treatment are anticipated to remain the prominent service types, the rising demand for degradation of dyes from the textile industry is likely to account for the accelerating development of phytoremediation treatment processes.

Key participants Probiosphere, Sarva Bio Remed, LLC, Altogen Labs, Aquatech International LLC, InSitu Remediation Services Limited, Regenesis, Ivey International, Inc., Drylet LLC, Sumas Remediation Services, Inc., and Xylem, Inc among others.

The Bioremediation market in the North American region held the highest market share in 2019 and is likely to continue its dominance over the coming years. The Asia-Pacific region is also estimated to consider a significant market share and in anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period because of the growing urbanization coupled with increased consumption of oil and gas across various industries in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Bioremediation Market on the technology, services and region

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Phytoremediation

Biostimulation

Bioaugmentation

Bioreactors

Fungal Remediation

Land-Based Treatments

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soil Remediation

Wastewater Remediation

Oilfield Remediation

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Bioremediation Market Report:

To provide an exhaustive overview of the Bioremediation market both on the global and regional levels

To offer extensive analysis and forecast of the market scenario for the global Bioremediation market

Analysis of the market segmentation, market size and share, and estimations for the same in the forecast period

Extensive study of market dynamics and the factors influencing the growth of the industry

Comprehensive competitive landscape analysis and extensive regional analysis

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Prevailing marketing strategies along with strategic recommendations for the new players and established companies

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Bioremediation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Bioremediation Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased growth of population and industrialization across developing countries

4.2.2.2. Growing government initiatives regarding the usage of bioremediation products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Implementation process is slow for environmental protection regulations

4.2.3.2. High procuring cost of heavy equipment for excavation

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Bioremediation Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Phytoremediation

5.1.2. Biostimulation

5.1.3. Bioaugmentation

5.1.4. Bioreactors

5.1.5. Fungal Remediation

5.1.6. Land-based Treatments

Chapter 6. Bioremediation Market By Services Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Services Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Soil Remediation

6.1.2. Wastewater Remediation

6.1.3. Oilfield Remediation

6.1.4. Others

Read More…!

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.

