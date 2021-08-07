Blockchain AI Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

The global Blockchain AI market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,125.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Blockchain AI is complex in nature and is difficult to manage as well as implement. It requires specific skill sets to develop the technology, which can also restrain the market. Moreover, adoption of cloud-based technology and Internet of Things (IoT) is creating ample opportunities for growth of the market. Increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in Blockchain AI technology are projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

They help in building and organizing massive databases, performing tasks in less time, and strengthening cyber security. Blockchain AI is an enabler of data monetization, which is one of the primary driving factors for the market. The Blockchain AI is witnessing an increased adoption among enterprises. A growing adoption of cloud-based security by the companies will provide growth opportunity to the market.

Key Highlights of Report

Machine learning is described as a software that changes when it learns new information. Blockchain AI can benefit machine learning to accelerate the analysis of a large volume of data.

Smart contracts are used by organizations to reduce cost and avoid any fraud. These contracts deployed over Blockchain AI guarantee that no modifications can be made in them. The technology makes it impossible for any third party to make any changes in the contract.

North America held the largest market share and is the most attractive market for Blockchain AI across the world, due to growing adoption of the technology in BFSI and e-commerce sectors in this region. The highly competitive market in the U.S. due to presence of major market players is also propelling the market in the region.

Key market participants include Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific, CoinGenius, Fetch.ai, Cyware Labs, Finalze, Inc., and Neurochain Tech.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain AI market based on technology, component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Machine Learning (ML) NLP Context-aware Computing Computer Vision

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Platform/Tools Services Consulting System Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Smart Contracts Payment & Settlement Data Security Data Sharing/Communication Asset Tracking & Management Logistics & Supply Chain Management Business Process Optimization Others Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cloud On-premises Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Large Enterprises SMEs Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) BFSI Telecom & IT Healthcare & Life Science Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Automotive Other



Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

The report performs qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Blockchain AI market based on both the economic and non-economic factors.

It accurately indicates the regional segments expected to witness the fastest market growth rate.

• The report endows the reader with an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the Blockchain AI market, withthe market ranking of the major players and their new product launches, partnerships, and various other business expansion strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blockchain AI Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Blockchain AI Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistants

4.2.2.2. Blockchain AI technologies enable data monetization

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited number of blockchain AI experts

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

