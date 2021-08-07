Blockchain in Energy Market Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2027

The rising adoption of blockchain in the energy industry and growing safety concerns related to automated grids are driving the demand for the market.

The global Blockchain in Energy Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8,761.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecasted timeline, the global blockchain in the energy market is expected to rise substantially, owing to the rising adoption of blockchain in the energy industry. The growing safety concerns related to automated grids is anticipated to further propel the market growth in the forecast period. Besides, the rising internet of things technology penetration is likely to drive the market growth shortly.

The global Blockchain in Energy market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector.

Over the forecast timeframe, the Peer-To-Peer Transaction segment is expected to lead the market. Shifting the focus on the development of RES energy, especially wind, solar & marine, to improve the production and accessibility of alternative energy will lead to the growth of the system. The power industry is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 56.2% over the forecasted period. It’s mainly due to blockchain technologies’ ability to manage decentralized sources of energy and a holistic view of energy consumption through tracking.

The global Blockchain in Energy market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Infosys Limited, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, WePower UAB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, LO3 Energy, Inc., and BigchainDB GmbH, among others.

The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Blockchain in Energy market and its key segment.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Public Private

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Services Platform

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Peer-To-Peer Transaction Grid Transactions Energy Financing Electric Vehicle Sustainability Attribution Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Oil & Gas Power



The Blockchain in Energy market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Geographical Blockchain in Energy Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Conclusion Of the Report:

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Blockchain in Energy market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Blockchain in Energy industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global Blockchain in Energy Market.

